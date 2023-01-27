LGBT agenda full speed ahead thanks to Pope Francis’ recent remarks on homosexuality

Join John-Henry, Liz, and Fr. Altman on this week's episode of Faith & Reason, where they discuss Pope Francis' troubling remarks on African bishops who support anti-sodomy laws and then react to the recent World Economic Forum meetings in Davos.

(LifeSiteNews) — This week on Faith & Reason: John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Father James Altman discuss Pope Francis’ troubling remarks on African bishops who support anti-sodomy laws and then react to the recent World Economic Forum meetings in Davos.

In Francis’ remarks on such bishops needing “conversion,” given as part of an interview with the Associated Press, a Yore sees a “coordinated effort by the Vatican” to hit back at criticism from the late Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal George Pell that was widely publicized after their deaths.

“We now have documents from them strongly condemning the stance of Pope Francis and the Church and the Synod,” she says. “Interestingly, in Pell’s document that he wrote in The Spectator, he said we don’t have a definition of ‘synodality,’ and he was calling the upcoming Synod a ‘toxic nightmare’ and talking about the LGBT agenda that was embedded in the Synod, with Cardinal Hollerich and all of the other bishops that are pushing this agenda, most especially the German bishops.”

READ: Cdl. Pell called Synod on Synodality a ‘toxic nightmare’ just before he died

“And I would argue after just analyzing all the articles and statements coming out of the Vatican, that the Synod on Synodality not being defined, is actually the ‘Synod on Homosexuality.’ And I think quite clearly that this is what Pell was arguing against and trying to warn us against. And it’s really kind of shocking how the Vatican propaganda machine really turned on the afterburners to push this agenda,” she adds.

In his take on the matter, Father Altman reminds us that “Jesus Christ Himself said it was going to go worse for the heathens that His lambs astray than it did for the people of Sodom and Gomorrah.”

“The idea that there would be laws established that reflect our Christian morality, our Catholic morality, should not come as a surprise to anybody,” he says. “And we don’t get to change the laws, and neither does Jorge Bergoglio just because he doesn’t like what has been 4,000 years’ worth of unchanging, unchangeable truth. Sorry, Jorge. You’re off-base.”

Later in the show, the World Economic Forum meetings that wrapped up in Davos last week are brought up as a topic for discussion. Both Yore and Father Altman choose to offer hope and encouragement, especially since large numbers of people around the world are waking up to the World Economic Forum’s nefarious globalist agenda.

READ: World Economic Forum insiders raise concerns about Klaus Schwab, say he’s ‘completely unaccountable’

“What’s been happening is, for 20 years, nobody paid attention to this group where the high and mighty, the CEOs of every major corporation and every head of government, [fly] in on their private jets and [teach] us about how we have to get rid of our carbon footprint,” Yore says. “So, it’s time we pay attention to Davos, undermine their efforts both on a local level, national level, and continue to expose the godless, deadly agenda that they are promoting in conjunction with the [United Nations], in conjunction with Schwab and, frankly, in conjunction with the Vatican.”

Father Altman then closes out the episode by giving some good priestly advice we could all benefit from hearing.

“So how about if we start every day, instead of turning on Fox News … to hear the latest fearmongering that’s going on, how about if you just open up your Sacred Scripture and see where it says, ‘Our help is in the name of the Lord who made heaven and earth’? Not in Davos, not in Klaus Schwab. Our help is in the name of the Lord,” he says.

“So that’s where you find your hope. That’s where you find your love. That’s where you’ll find your peace. A peace we desperately need right now.”

