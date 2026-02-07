LGBT couple’s gender reveal musical goes viral while ignoring daughter will be motherless

The garish online production was published one day after a national campaign to overturn the Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell ruling instituting homosexual ‘marriage’ was launched.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a bizarre, outlandish take on a Hollywood musical, a prominent homosexual “married” couple published a three-minute gender reveal announcement that has garnered millions of views and “Loves.”

The garish online production was published on January 29, just one day after Greater Than — a massive national campaign to overturn the Supreme Court’s ill-conceived 2015 Obergefell ruling instituting homosexual “marriage” — was launched to push the Court to overturn its decision and prioritize children’s rights to a mother and father.

The two announcements stand in direct opposition to each other. For those who support ending the novel practice of same-sex “marriage,” the video appears to strengthen their case.

“Singer Scott Hoying and his husband announce they are expecting a baby girl, release a three-minute musical video to make the announcement,” conservative Collin Rugg noted on X.

“This poor child,” he added.

The videos received massive attention on social media, garnering over seven million views on Instagram and over two million “Loves” on TikTok.

The musical video begins with one of the men holding up a newspaper with a headline that reads “Baby Hoying! Boy or girl? Arriving June 2026.” In October, the couple announced, “Our surrogate is pregnant!”

As frequently noted by LifeSiteNews, surrogacy is one of the rotten fruits of legalizing homosexual “marriage.” By redefining parenthood around adult desire instead of biology, the courts opened the door to a marketplace where children can be assigned instead of born into belonging.

When couples or individuals choose to create children using IVF, many more eggs are fertilized than necessary as an insurance policy in case first attempt(s) at successful pregnancies fail. Embryos stored cryogenically that are deemed to be no longer necessary for the parents’ pursuit of a family – often numbering a dozen or more, and sometimes as many as 30 – are discarded as medical waste or are donated for “research.” This is the fate of 93+ percent of all children created for IVF procedures.

Surrogacy treats women as nothing more than “breeders.” It’s the ultimate expression of misogyny, a fact that the young daughters of homosexuals who come into the world via surrogacy will easily infer.

The Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision handed privileges to homosexual adults while stealing inviolable rights and protections away from children. It elevated the desires of adults over the universal longings of children. Because of same-sex “marriage,” children are now routinely starved of maternal or paternal love, acquired by predators, mass produced, and trafficked across borders. They struggle with identity confusion and are subjected to risky households.

“Since the redefinition of marriage a decade ago, we’ve seen the consequences: parenthood treated as replaceable, and children deprived of the unique love and guidance only a mother and father can provide,” said Katy Faust, founder and president of Them Before Us (TBU) and a spokesperson for the campaign.

“Ten years of Obergefell have shown us, loud and clear, that children deserve better and that they are Greater Than adult desires – and it’s time we make a change,” Faust declared. “Which is why this coalition of parents, faith leaders, influencers, nonprofits, and policy makers have linked arms to undo the harm of Obergefell, push the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn it, and to protect the rights of children nationwide.”

Interestingly, the homosexual couple in the video hasn’t bought into gender ideology, confidently acknowledging that the child to be born is a girl.

