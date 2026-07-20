LGBT event mocking Christianity canceled after Catholics pray Rosary outside

An LGBT-themed ‘performance’ in a former Catholic church mocked nuns, exorcism, and the Eucharist – but now future events are canceled and the group hosting them had its lease canceled.

SYDNEY, Australia (LifeSiteNews) — After hundreds of young Australian Catholics knelt and prayed the Rosary outside a former Catholic church where a blasphemous LGBTQ-themed performance mocking Christian symbols — including the Eucharist — was taking place, future performances have been canceled and the building’s tenant is being evicted.

“Our concern is the recent material publicly promoted by the venue, including imagery and performances that many Christians experienced as a deliberate mockery and misuse of sacred Christian symbols,” the Catholic group, the Prodigal Sons, said in a statement.

“The publicly accessible material included performers dressed as nuns, exorcism parodies, references to ‘unholy water’ and depictions involving Holy Communion,” the group pointed out.

“It’s over. Our lease terminated, our artists cancelled, our venue being cleared out,” the founder of the offensively named “Divine Playhouse” said in a statement sent to Star Observer. The performing group was previously named “Unholy Playhouse.”

The group was given just three days to clear out.

Pictures posted on X show young Catholic men and women praying and holding rosaries directly across the street from the church.

Catholics in Australia pray the Rosary outside a former Catholic church in Sydney, now converted into a nightclub, after a performance inside mocked Christian symbols, including the Eucharist. pic.twitter.com/hAhLHOwEwv — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) July 18, 2026

Sydney nightclub has closed after Catholics prayed the Rosary outside a former Catholic church, now converted into a nightclub, following a performance that mocked Christian symbols, including the Eucharist. Info: ABC pic.twitter.com/TvoX0Oazj1 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) July 18, 2026

“Australian Catholics gathered from across Sydney to pray in reparation for the blasphemous performances taking place at a venue on Kent Street in Sydney’s central business district,” explained the prayerful protest sponsors on Instagram. Their video post continued:

More than one thousand faithful united in peaceful prayer, carrying rosaries and lifting their hearts to God in reparation for the public offence against Jesus Christ. Their response was not one of anger, but of faith—answering mockery with prayer, hatred with charity, and blasphemy with unwavering devotion. It was a powerful witness that the Catholic faith will not be silenced. When Christians stand together in truth, prayer, and love for Christ, they become a light that no darkness can overcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Ark Films (@newarkfilms)

“I believe taxpayers have every right to ask why public money was allocated to a project that many members of a faith community found deeply offensive,” said Chris Nave, who had launched a petition questioning the use of government funding to support the offensive performances.

“This campaign has never been about hatred or attacking individuals. It has always been about accountability, transparency and ensuring that all faith communities are treated with equal dignity and respect,” Nave told nine.com.au.

“Our fight is not against any individuals. It is against what we believe, is a mockery of our faith, and is against the use of taxpayer money to support it,” said Nave.

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