LGBT group reports receiving $4 million yearly in Canadian gov’t funding

Taxpayer money for LGBT advocacy group Egale Canada have come from the Canadian Heritage Department, Veterans Affairs Canada and other government entities.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Egale Canada, an LGBT legal group known for challenging pro-family laws that is also currently attacking a Canadian coffee and doughnut chain, is receiving approximately $4 million in taxpayer money every year, according to its annual report.

On page 44 of the report , Egale lists multiple Canadian federal departments as donors that give over $100,000 per year, including the Canadian Heritage Department and Veterans Affairs Canada.

Multiple other federal and provincial departments are listed as giving between $10,000 and $100,000 to the group. Added together, the funds come to about $4 million a year.

A recent example of government money going to Egale was $148,800 to fund a “pride” summit in Ontario.

The federal funds given to the group were blasted by Quillette editor/writer/podcaster Jonathan Kay.

“Egale Canada gets $4 million from Cdn taxpayers every year. Here’s what it pays for: a campaign against a donut chain that’s running a Harry Potter promotion. Because @jk_rowling believes in biology, the donuts will apparently cause ‘anti-2SLGBTQI hate.’”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Egale recently went after Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons because of a Harry Potter campaign and its ties to author J.K. Rowling, who opposes transgender “transitions” and men playing in women’s sports.

“As anti-2SLGBTQI hate continues to rise in Canada, especially for trans and gender diverse communities, campaigns that celebrate the Harry Potter brand can be deeply disappointing, infuriating, and saddening for those who are directly affected by that harm as well as their allies,” Egale said .

The current federal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney has spent millions on promoting the LGBT agenda through various federal departments.

It’s estimated that the billions spent on projects is a conservative number. As reported by investigative blogger Pat Maloney, Canada spent $108,594,964 on LGBT ideology in 2022, a number that swelled to $665,454,357 in 2023.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney’s 2026 budget includes millions in taxpayer money for “SLGBTQI+ communities,” gender equality and “pride” safety.

Records show that the government of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent $11.2 billion on so-called “gender”-based programs in foreign countries during his time in office.

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