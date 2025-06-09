LGBT group surrounds Brooklyn playground with sexually graphic images, woke propaganda

An LGBT art exhibit in New York is displaying nudity, cross-dressers, and other disturbing imagery 'surrounding' a public playground despite (or because of) the presence of children.

(LifeSiteNews) – A non-profit LGBT art exhibit in New York is displaying nudity, cross-dressers, and other disturbing imagery “surrounding” a public playground in a particularly flagrant display of disregard for parental wishes and desire to expose small children to adult sexual content.

The Daily Wire reported that the nonprofit Arts Gowanus is sponsoring the “Rooted in Pride” exhibit, which adorns the fencing around the JJ Byrne Playground, and will remain up all summer until August 1, in the name of “celebrating Brooklyn’s queer community.”

One painting depicts a man with feminine facial features reclining suggestively, naked with only a shadow obscuring his genitals. A photograph shows a “pride” demonstrator in drag with a “Love is Love” rainbow fan. Another painting depicts nude women with exposed breasts. A particularly disturbing photo is of a crude marionette with a deformed face, meant to symbolize the government’s supposed “control over trans bodies.” (LifeSiteNews will not reproduce the photos here, but they can all be found in the Daily Wire’s report, linked above.)

Other exhibits do not feature graphic or disturbing imagery but carry descriptions explaining their far-left messages, including the claim that simple gender-reveal parties for new babies “are transphobic, homophobic and racist (from past colonialism history of the sex binary)” events that “start wildfires, kill people and have hurt people both physically and mentally.” Another declares that President Donald Trump’s alleged “refusal to support or care for all who live in this country is a failure of his job to serve.”

The Wire noted that a social media post by Arts Gowanus promoting the exhibit, which appears to have since been deleted, even opted to highlight it “surrounding JJ Byrne Playground,” despite the inevitable objections that aspect would bring.

In recent years, pro-LGBT activists have been increasingly bold with their efforts to instill their ideology into children at younger and younger ages, with little regard for either the nature of the material used or the rights and wishes of their parents.

For instance, across the country, there have been controversies over the inclusion of outright pornographic books in schools and libraries, freely accessible even to prepubescent children. Yet the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights says books and other materials in libraries “should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation” or “because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval” and that a “person’s right to use a library should not be denied or abridged because of origin, age, background, or views,” without any means of restricting access to certain material on the basis of “chronological age.”

Drag has also emerged as one of LGBT activists’ favored tools for exposing and acclimating children to the concepts of gender fluidity and sexual experimentation via so-called “family-friendly” drag shows at schools and community events or Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events in which cross-dressers read books to children, often at public libraries.

DQSH organizers admit that the concept is intended to give children “unabashedly queer role models,” capture the “gender fluidity of childhood,” teach children to “defy rigid gender restrictions,” and mold them into “bright lights of change in their communities.”

