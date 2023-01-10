US gov’t to spend $1.5 million on 6 pro-LGBT groups worldwide

(LifeSiteNews) —The United States government is spending up to $1.5 million on a grant program which seeks to fund LGBT organizations across the globe.
The State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Affairs (DRL) announced an “open competition” grant program on December 29, inviting “applicants from U.S.-based and foreign-based non-profit organizations” to request funding for LGBT programs. According to DRL documents, the grant’s minimum funding is $750,000 and the maximum amount is $1.5 million. Between three and six awards are expected to be provided to organizations that submit the completed application by the end of the day on March 1, 2023.
The DRL has opened the program to “organizations interested in submitting applications for projects that have the goal to provide lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex (LGBTQI+) communities with the tools to empower local movements and communities; prevent, mitigate, and recover from violence, discrimination, stigma, and human rights abuses; promote full social inclusion; or address critical issues of justice.”
Acceptable programs may be local or global but must “be led by, or have strong support from and participation by, LGBTQI+ organizations and communities.” Applicants are encouraged to “submit proposals that respond to the Global Equality Fund’s strategic framework,” which include issues such as “freedom from violence” and “access to justice.”
To address these issues, the DRL suggests developing “empowered and inclusive movements and organizations” and establishing “social inclusion” to ensure that “LGBTQI+ persons [are] affirmed and protected.”
“In line with several executive orders of the Biden Administration and the policy developed by the Gender Policy Council, it is a U.S. government-wide priority to expand and apply gender and inclusion analysis to improve the design and implementation of U.S. government-funded programs and provide a concise analysis of relevant gender norms, equity and equality for underserved communities and marginalized populations, power relations, and conflict dynamics in target countries.”
The grant description emphasizes the necessity for accepted applicants to “involve local organizations” in their pro-LGBT work and “focus on activities at the local and community level.”
“Program proposals should address and support the specific needs of lesbians, bisexual people, transgender people, gender non-conforming people, queer people, [and] intersex people,” the description adds. “Proposals should include sub-granting mechanisms that provide, at minimum, 30% of total direct costs to LGBTQI+-led organizations.”
Last year, the U.S. government set aside huge amounts of funding for multiple pro-LGBT programs and agendas. During the summer, the Biden administration spent another $1.5 million on a program designed to implement “transgender programming” in federal prisons.
In October, public records revealed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) spent $85 million on a 5-year grant program which enticed schools to increase support for the LGBT agenda by establishing pro-LGBT student clubs.
