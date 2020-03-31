LGBT ‘Pride’ parade organizers refuse to cancel summer event

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom, March 31, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — While the UK enters its second week of lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the organisers of the LGBT Brighton “Pride” parade are continuing their plans for the event due to be held in August.

Like many other public events, including the 2020 Olympics, other “Pride” events in the UK and around the world have been postponed or cancelled, but at this stage the organisers of the Brighton event say they will “continue contingency planning and working with our partner agencies to deliver a safe and successful event,” and they “hope the summer brings brighter news so that we can all celebrate our wonderful community."

Brighton is unofficially regarded as the “LGBT capital” of the UK. This year’s event will be the 30th anniversary of the parade, with international acts Mariah Carey and the Pussycat Dolls scheduled to perform.

UK newspaper The Mirror reported that organisers have faced criticism online for their decision not to cancel the event.

One regular attendee of such events is reported to have said ”With the over-70s and the vulnerable being told to self isolate for three months and emergency services no longer providing support for large events, I think unfortunately it's time to cancel just for this year … Emergency services won 't have the time to give to organise Pride."

The newspaper also reports users on social media questioning the decision to host an event that will see large crowds gathered in close proximity to each other.

One social media user is reported to have commented: “It's madness to even consider holding Pride this year. If it's to do with money, insurance and contracts etc then shame on the Pride organisers for putting profit and money over the health and safety of people.”

As part of the ongoing lockdown, the British government has ordered all shops, restaurants, parks, gyms, and places of worship to close. Gatherings of more than two people who do not live in the same household are banned. The lockdown is due to be reviewed after three weeks, but on Sunday Dr. Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, suggested that life in the UK may not return to normal for another six months.