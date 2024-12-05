LGBT priest leads Mass with rainbow flags, ‘liturgical dance’ at New York City church

(LifeSiteNews) – A video clip of two women engaged in a so-called “liturgical dance” waving large rainbow LGBTQ+ pride flags as they twirl and swirl down the nave and into the sanctuary of a Jesuit-run Manhattan Catholic Church is being condemned by many Catholics on social media.

Fr. Bryan Massingale, the controversial priest who presided over “All Hearts Together: A Mass for the LGBTQ+ Community,” has publicly admitted to being “gay.”

“This is vile,” began a statement by Catholic Vote, which first posted the now-viral video.

“During Mass at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola in New York City, a blasphemous liturgical dance had dancers waving gay pride flags, desecrating the faith in a twisted attempt to appear more ‘inclusive,’” the statement continued.

"During Mass at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola in New York City, a blasphemous liturgical dance had dancers waving gay pride flags, desecrating the faith in a twisted attempt to appear more 'inclusive,'" the statement continued.



“This is an abomination,” an X user responded. “Is this church under Cardinal Dolan? We all need to write the episcopacy and get a statement/correction on this.”

“Nothing to see here, just a ridiculous rainbow dance at ‘Mass’ with the Rev. Bryan Massingale in NYC’s St. Ignatius of Loyola church, staffed by Jesuits,” Novus Ordo Watch said on X. “The occasion? It was World AIDS Day!”

“ … but they are restricting the Traditional Latin Mass … ” Dr. Taylor Marshall quipped.

"… but they are restricting the Traditional Latin Mass …" Dr. Taylor Marshall quipped.

“That is not the worship of God but of self. It is satanic without question,” another X user said.

“Our bishops must decide whom they serve and with one voice, denounce this,” they urged. “If you are unified, this will stop.”

“Pride flags fly at Church of St. Ignatius Loyola in NYC. This church is fully endorsed by Fr. James Martin- one of the Pope’s favored LGBTQ-affirming priests- and is host to the gay-affirming ministry LGBT Catholics & Friends,” yet another said.

"Pride flags fly at Church of St. Ignatius Loyola in NYC. This church is fully endorsed by Fr. James Martin- one of the Pope's favored LGBTQ-affirming priests- and is host to the gay-affirming ministry LGBT Catholics & Friends," yet another said.

In an August 6, 2020 article that appeared in U.S. Catholic, Fr. Massingale wrote that for Catholic parishes to have “credibility as the church of Jesus Christ” means to offer “extravagant welcome” to “LGBTQ Catholics.”

Massingale is a priest in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee who serves as a professor in the Department of Theology at New York’s Fordham University. He has written frequently for U.S. Catholic magazine as well as for the well-known dissident publication National Catholic Reporter. His work has been praised by infamous pro-LGBTQ+ Fr. Martin.

Unfazed

The Catholic Church condemns homosexual acts.

“Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved,” the Catechism of the Catholic Church states.

The Catechism is equally clear on what constitutes a family, stating, “A man and a woman united in marriage, together with their children, form a family. This institution is prior to any recognition by public authority, which has an obligation to recognize it.”

The term “domestic church” is merely another word for family, the Catechism adds.

Massingale, apparently, remains unfazed by Catholic doctrine.

