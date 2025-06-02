LGBT protester attacks conservative activist at girls’ track championship, gets arrested

A pro-LGBT man assaulted a conservative activist with a transgender ‘pride’ flagpole outside a girls’ track meet in California where a gender-confused boy took home two gold medals.

CLAREMONT, California (LifeSiteNews) — A 19-year-old LGBTQ protester has been arrested after allegedly attacking a conservative activist at a state high school track championship.

Clovis police charged Ethan Kroll with felony assault, vandalism, and obstruction after video surfaced of him allegedly striking California conservative influencer Josh Fulfer – known as “Oreo Express” – with a flagpole outside Buchanan High School Friday night. The flag displayed the transgender “pride” colors.

California’s track and field state championship drew national attention for allowing a male athlete to compete against girls.

Fulfer told reporters he was stopped at a red light with his wife when Kroll – wearing a black face covering – approached the vehicle and began yelling.

After a brief exchange, Fulfer says Kroll identified him and began jabbing a flagpole into the vehicle and hitting him in the arm. Fulfer responded by pepper-spraying his attacker, who then reportedly smashed the vehicle’s roof, door, and rear panel with the same pole before being arrested.

Police confirmed nearby officers witnessed the altercation and intervened quickly. Photos provided by Fulfer show visible dents to the vehicle.

The incident took place as controversy erupted around male athlete AB Hernandez competing in the girls’ long jump, high jump, and triple jump events.

16-year-old Hernandez won two golds and a silver at the championship.

More than 50 protesters were present at the meet, according to witnesses, with women’s sports advocates – including California Family Council’s Sophia Lorey – holding demonstrations, and flyover banners reading “No Boys in Girls’ Sports!”

Press Conference urging CIF & Gov. Newsom to Save Girls Sports https://t.co/RDr18kyz6Q — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) May 31, 2025

Federal scrutiny is growing. President Donald Trump has threatened to deny California “large sale Federal Funding” if the state continues allowing gender-confused males to compete in female school athletic events in violation of his February 2025 executive order.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the California Interscholastic Federation and state Attorney General Rob Bonta over policies that allow male athletes to compete against girls.

In response, CIF updated rules this week to award medals to any displaced female competitors.

The assault underscores the rising tensions surrounding allowing male athletes to compete in girls’ sports – and the growing resistance across the country.

