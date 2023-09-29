‘LGBTQ+’ specialist in California charged with sexual assault of male patients

Dr. William Thompson IV allegedly abused nine male patients and faces up to 55 years in prison.

SANTA ANA, California (LifeSiteNews) — A California doctor who works as an “LGBTQ+” specialist has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.

According to a September 26 press release from the Orange County district attorney’s office, Dr. William Thompson IV “has been charged with eight felony counts of sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of professional purpose, three felony counts of sexual battery by fraud, and two felony counts of forcible oral copulation.”

Thompson reportedly “specializes in treating members of the LGBTQ+ [sic] community.” He allegedly abused nine of his male patients and “faces a maximum sentence of 30 years to life plus 25 years if convicted on all counts.”

The release states that the 56-year-old doctor abused his patients “under the guise that the assaults were part of necessary medical exams” and that “authorities are asking for the public’s help in providing additional information regarding other potential victims.”

He was arrested on September 20 “as a result of a joint investigation by the California Department of Consumer Affairs and the Newport Beach Police Department.”

“After learning medical procedures being performed on them by Thompson were not medically necessary, six of Thompson’s patients disclosed that they had been sexually assaulted by Thompson,” the release explains. The assaults allegedly took place between 2016 and 2020.

Although the statement also notes Thompson’s affiliation with Hoag Medical Hospital Presbyterian, his profile on the medical group’s website has been removed.

Thompson is out on $100,000 bond and is set to be arraigned on November 2 in Newport Beach.

This is not the first case of sexual assault associated with the ever-prevalent LGBT agenda. As gender-confused Americans continue to “identify” as something other than heterosexual or their biological sex, there is ongoing concern about so-called “inclusivity” efforts that in turn jeopardize the safety of children and adults alike.

Specifically, the reality of men identifying as women and being allowed into women’s spaces – including bathrooms and prisons –is a source of major contention. In 2021, Loudoun County in Virginia gained national attention after school officials covered up a rape committed by a male student wearing a skirt and entering the girls’ bathroom. Outraged parents have noted that the district has policies that allow students to use whatever facility aligns with their perceived “gender identity,” regardless of biological sex.

Female-identifying men being housed in women’s prisons is another cause for concern, even leading to a lawsuit in 2021 alleging that such “transgender” policies in California jails had led to the physical and psychological harm of female inmates. In May, news broke that a New Jersey man imprisoned for sexually abusing his seven-year-old daughter was moved to serve his sentence alongside female inmates due to his “gender identity.”

This scandal came shortly after investigative journalist James O’Keefe exposed the dangerous reality of gender-confused men being held in women’s prisons.

Authorities are requesting that individuals who have any information about Dr. William Thompson’s inappropriate conduct or other victims contact them at 949-644-3682. Anonymous tips may also be left at 1-800-550-6273.

