Liberal budget promises $54 million to pro-LGBT organizations

Canada’s 2025 budget allocates millions to LGBT groups in a move criticized by Campaign Life Coalition as prioritizing activist agendas over struggling families’ basic needs.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canadian taxpayers must spend $54 million to fund LGBT groups under the newly released Liberal budget.

On November 4, Liberal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne presented the Canadian federal budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 that included $54.6 million over five years in funding for various LGBT organizations.

“Incidents of gender-based violence — including femicides — continue, as does hate and violence targeting 2SLGBTQl+ communities in Canada,” the budget claimed. “The work of WAGE is needed to eliminate discrimination and advance the rights of women and 2SLGBTQl+ communities.”

The funding, primarily allotted through the Department for Women and Gender Equality (WAGE), also includes an ongoing $10.9 million annual amount after the $54 million over five years starting 2026-27.

Additionally, the budget outlines a subset for “Pride” security of $7.5 million over five years, with $1.5 million ongoing annually.

Also included in the budget is $382.5 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, “with $76.5 million ongoing, to revitalise and stabilise efforts to advance women’s equality in Canada, including by improving women’s and girls’ economic security and participation in leadership roles, for example through the Women’s Economic and Leadership Opportunities Fund.”

Campaign Life Coalition national president Jeff Gunnarson condemned the spending, saying, “This kind of ideologically driven spending continues to prioritize activist agendas over the urgent needs of ordinary Canadian families who are struggling to feed their children, pay rent, and afford groceries.”

Currently, the budget is under Parliamentary review, as Liberals lack sufficient votes to pass the legislation. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that his party will not support the budget. The Bloc Québécois have also pledged opposition and the New Democratic Party (NDP) is considering supporting the budget.

During his short time in office, Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney has already shown Canadians that he is a staunch supporter of the LGBT agenda after he spent over $2 million in taxpayer funding on LGBT groups during his first week in office.

Additionally, In the past five years, Liberals have spent unprecedented amounts of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions, both in Canada and overseas.

Health Canada’s Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund was established in the 2021 budget with an initial amount of $45 million to expand abortion and contraception for people in Canada who “face the greatest barriers to access,” with an additional $36 million added to the 2023 budget.

Under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberals led the most pro-abortion government in Canadian history, spending more than $1 billion since 2020 to promote abortion and contraception at home and abroad.

