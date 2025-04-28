Liberal candidate under fire after disturbing anti-life social media posts resurface

Old social media posts by Liberal candidate Nell Thomas, a doctor, seem to endorse depopulation by preventing motherhood and allowing the elderly to die, all in the name of climate change.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Liberal candidate is under-fire after old social media posts resurfaced in which she seemed to advocate for restricting healthcare for the elderly to hasten their deaths and wanting to prevent motherhood.

Liberal candidate for Haliburton—Kawartha Lake, Nell Thomas, a family physician, is in the hot-seat after Canadians circulated screenshots of old social media posts in which she seemed to endorse allowing the elderly to die and preventing motherhood, often referencing her views on “climate change” in the process.

Among the posts circulated online, one from April 2023 shows Thomas reportedly writing, “Imagine my thoughts when assessing a pregnant patient. I telepathically advise the fetus to sue the owner of the uterus while exiting it to this world. Of necessity, a mother must be a climate change denier.”

In a May 2024 screenshot, Thomas seemed to suggest preventing care from being given to the elderly.

“Canada’s solution MUST INCLUDE stop keeping ancients alive so long/reduce expectations of patients to address every tiny complaint, AND INSERT GOVT PAID HUMAN OFFICE SCRIBES INTO FAMILY PRACTICE.”

Other screenshots appeared to show Thomas advocating for a reduced global population, forcibly removing meat from Canadians’ diets and predicting that the “Chinese will rule.”

“Nature will ensure we are reduced to 5 billion. Trust nature,” one post reads.

“You must understand eliminating meat from diet is well well well (!!!) recognized as essential – and soon nonnegotiable – if any parts of Earth are to remain habitable,” reads another.

“China is ahead of us on this. Chinese will rule. We are silly twits in NAmerica,” reads a third.

In an April 26 video posted to Facebook, Thomas addressed the circulating posts without mentioning any of them in particular, saying, “I am a physician who cares for patients of all ages across every stage of life including end-of-life journeys. I help people find dignity, relieve suffering, and seeking peace when existence becomes too heavy to bear.”

“I am also a lifelong environmentalist who cares deeply about the future we are leaving for our children. There is nothing more meaningful to me than caring for moms and their babies. I love the life force that drives us to create new generations,” she added.

Thomas claimed that the comments were taken out of context and did not reflect her views.

While Thomas has seemingly distanced herself from her own reported comments, none of her statements go against the Liberal Party’s policies, which favor abortion remaining legal through all nine months of pregnancy and euthanasia being readily available.

In addition to seeming to have extensive close ties to China, the Liberal Party are also merciless in their push for “net-zero” emission goals to combat “climate change.”

