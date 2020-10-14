Liberal com-box trolls melt down over Barrett’s comments about believing in ‘power of prayer’

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A 43-second video of

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett asserting her belief in the power of prayer triggered a barrage of angry denunciations from leftists in the comment section, ridiculing her Christian faith.

Comments ranged from calling Barrett a “moron” and a “psychopath” to equating Christianity with belief in leprechauns and fairies to saying her words induced vomiting.

The attacks began shortly after LifeSiteNews posted the conclusion of Barrett’s opening remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee:

I believe in the power of prayer, and it has been uplifting to hear that so many people are praying for me. I look forward to answering the Committee’s questions over the coming days. And if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed, I pledge to faithfully and impartially discharge my duties to the American people as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

In general, Amy Coney Barrett’s detractors revealed that they think faith in God is delusional, prayer is a waste of time, and a belief in Christianity should automatically disqualify a nominee for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

LifeSiteNews readers pushed back against the comments attacking Judge Barrett’s faith.