News

Liberal com-box trolls melt down over Barrett’s comments about believing in ‘power of prayer’

Comments ranged from calling Barrett a 'moron' and a 'psychopath' to equating Christianity with belief in leprechauns and fairies to saying her words induced vomiting.
Wed Oct 14, 2020 - 6:59 pm EST
Featured Image
Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Jonathan Ernst-Pool / Getty Images
Doug Mainwaring By Doug Mainwaring
Follow Doug
Doug Mainwaring By Doug Mainwaring
Follow Doug

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A 43-second video of

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett asserting her belief in the power of prayer triggered a barrage of angry denunciations from leftists in the comment section, ridiculing her Christian faith.

Comments ranged from calling Barrett a “moron” and a “psychopath” to equating Christianity with belief in leprechauns and fairies to saying her words induced vomiting. 

The attacks began shortly after LifeSiteNews posted the conclusion of Barrett’s opening remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee:

I believe in the power of prayer, and it has been uplifting to hear that so many people are praying for me. I look forward to answering the Committee’s questions over the coming days. And if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed, I pledge to faithfully and impartially discharge my duties to the American people as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

In general, Amy Coney Barrett’s detractors revealed that they think faith in God is delusional, prayer is a waste of time, and a belief in Christianity should automatically disqualify a nominee for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. 

Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image

LifeSiteNews readers pushed back against the comments attacking Judge Barrett’s faith.

Image
Image
Image

  amy coney barrett, christianity, prayer, supreme court, youtube

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article