Liberal female ‘ministers’ perform blessing ceremony at Maryland abortion clinic

CUMBERLAND, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) — Protestant and Jewish female “ministers” blessed an abortion clinic in December, according to a glowing New York Times article.

A female Baptist “minister,” Jewish cantor, and Presbyterian pastor burned incense while blessing the exam tables, chairs in the “recovery room” where women can sit after aborting their child, and boxes of abortionist’s gowns at the Women’s Health Center of Maryland. The “clerics” wanted to show that religion could be a “source of support for abortion rights.”

The Women’s Health Center of Maryland opened in 2023 to offer abortions to women in the central Appalachian region, particularly those in West Virginia, where nearly all abortions were banned in 2022 after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Since its opening, the Maryland abortion clinic has performed hundreds of abortions, with half of the “patients” crossing state lines from West Virginia.

“You all are blessings to those who come to you for care during some of their most vulnerable and sometimes painful moments,” Katey Zeh, a female Baptist “minister,” told the abortion clinic staff members in the waiting room, according to the New York Times article.

Zeh is the CEO of the Religious Community for Reproductive Choice (RCRC), a multi-faith organization aimed at dismantling and healing “religiously based abortion stigma and shame,” according to its website. The organization has held over 10 “blessings” at abortion clinics since 2017.

The RCRC’s website has an entire page on the “moral case for reproductive freedom,” making the case for Catholics, Jews, Protestants, and others to support “reproductive freedom” and offering prayers and resources for pro-abortion clergy.

On its Catholic page, the RCRC claims the Church’s teaching on abortion and contraception is “nuanced,” citing heterodox theologians like Daniel Macguire, who claims that the Church is pro-abortion.

The Catholic Church has consistently affirmed that abortion is a grave moral evil. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states, “Since the first century, the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

“For decades, the Left has been downright hostile to expressions of religious faith — except apparently when it comes to celebrating abortion,” Josh Mercer, vice president of CatholicVote, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in response to the blessings.

“Suddenly incense, ritual, prayer, and reverence all have merit. How wicked that religious practice is being hijacked to promote the killing of children,” Mercer added.

Other female “clerics” have come out in favor of abortion, including Rev. Kaeley McEvoy, a United Church of Christ pastor who described how getting an abortion made her feel “loved by God.” Several dissident Catholic nuns have downplayed the evil of abortion, including Sister Simone Campbell, who erroneously stated that the Catholic faith doesn’t require abortion to be outlawed.

