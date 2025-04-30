Liberal-funded group compiling list of Canadian churches opposed to LGBT ideology

Rainbow Faith and Freedom, a Liberal-funded LGBT activist group, is compiling a database to rate Canadian religious groups on their compliance with radical gender ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Liberal government-funded LGBT activist group is compiling a list of religious groups which don’t comply with radical gender ideology in an attempt to “transform” belief.

According to their manifesto, Rainbow Faith and Freedom, a government-funded LGBT activist group, is building a database to rate religious groups, including churches, synagogues, mosques and temples, on their adherence to the LGBT agenda.

The group’s “second pillar” seeks to “transform religious attitudes and practices related to sexuality” with the “third pillar“promising to “deal with the existence of religious-based 2SLGBTQ+ discrimination in Canada.”

“This will be accomplished by developing and publishing a rating system for measuring inclusion and welcome of 2SLGBTQ+ people in local faith communities,” it continues.

After the data is collected, the group plans to “publish the level of welcome and inclusion of Canadian faith communities to help people evaluate their options.”

While the group characterizes their radical plan as one of “welcome and inclusion,” their website effectively advocates for the eradication of non-compliant groups.

The activist group’s manifesto explains that they are seeking ways to “determine effective practices for reducing it [religious-based opposition to the LGBT agenda].”

The group’s efforts seem to completely ignore that opposition to LGBT ideology is an unchangeable part of infallible Catholic doctrine and the natural law, and as such, the program seems to be explicitly anti-Catholic in nature.

Essentially, every faithful Catholic church would be blacklisted by the group for adhering to Church teaching.

Alarmingly, Rainbow Faith and Freedom receives funding from the Liberal government. In 2022, the group received $400,000 for a 24-month project called “Ending Religious-based Discrimination in Ontario’s Faith Sector.”

Furthermore, in 2024, Liberals gave the group $494,310 to target religious senior care facilities.

Part of a larger plan to control religious groups in Canada

Many are warning that this is part of a larger plan to force religious groups to bow to the demands of the Liberal government.

News that the Rainbow Faith and Freedom is compiling a list on non-compliant religious groups has become known just months after the Liberal government proposed legislation to strip pro-life and religious groups of their charitable status.

The legislation would amend the Income Tax Act and Income Tax. Section 429 of the proposed legislation recommends the government “no longer provide charitable status to anti-abortion organizations.”

The bill, according to the finance department, would require “registered charities that provide services, advice, or information in respect of the prevention, preservation, or termination of pregnancy [i.e., destroying the unborn]” to disclose that they “do not provide specific services, including abortions or birth control.”

Similarly, Recommendation 430 aims to “amend the Income Tax Act to provide a definition of a charity which would remove the privileged status of ‘advancement of religion’ as a charitable purpose.”

Essentially, it would put thousands of churches and charitable groups at the mercy of the Liberal government as those who fail to adhere to the Liberal’s radical gender and anti-life policies could have their charitable status removed at any time.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) appealed to the Liberal government to rethink their plan.

“The Catholic charitable sector in Canada, anchored by dioceses and parishes across the country, includes a wide range of community services and ministries, including foodbanks, soup kitchens, refugee resettlement programs, climate and social justice programs, daycares and schools, hospitals, long-term care homes and palliative care centres, to name but a few examples,” the letter explained.

“These compassionate, purpose-driven, and accessible Catholic services are available to all Canadians, regardless of religious affiliation; these charities meet essential and sometimes complex social needs within communities nationwide,” it continued.

