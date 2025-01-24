Liberal-funded newspaper claims Conservative victory in 2025 would be similar to ‘beginning of Nazi authoritarianism’

An article published in the Hill Times suggested that a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would be similar to Hitler’s rule over Germany.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Liberal-funded newspaper compared the election of a Conservative Parliament in 2025 to the “beginning of Nazi authoritarianism.”

In a January 22 commentary piece published in the Hill Times, contributor Erica Ifill claimed that the election of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister would be similar to Hitler’s rule over Germany.

“The next federal election will test the limits of our parliamentary democracy,” the article predicted. “All we need is a Reichstag fire for our rights to be suspended and to never return to democracy without a fight.”

The article, published by Canada’s most heavily subsidized weekly, was titled “Wilkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome.” It further claimed that “the next election will test the limits of our parliamentary system.”

“It feels very Weimar Republic in here,” said the article. “The Weimar Republic is the wedged democratic period between imperial rule in German in 1918 at the end of the First World war and the beginning of Nazi authoritarianism in 1933.”

Ifill further suggested that if elected as prime minister, Poilievre would “subvert legislative power and judicial independence.” Notably, the article failed to offer examples to support its claim.

Additionally, the article condemned Conservatives’ criticism of the massive number of foreigners moving into Canada, which has resulted in an increased cost of living for Canadians.

“Over time the Liberal mainstream press has come to accept the language and policies of the right wing such as ‘illegal migration’ and blaming refugees for a crisis in social spending, the term ‘woke’ indicating contempt for marginalized communities, the dangers of the imaginary far left in order to equalize the threat from both sides, and meekly reporting on Poilievre’s disdain for the press in order to maintain access to the politician,” the article continued.

“The liberal press has created a permission structure that institutionalized a particular set of immoral values,” Ifill added. “Another example is the denial of bigotry in Canada and aligning oneself with far right actors as Poilievre has done.”

While the Hill Times’ comparison of a Conservative government to Nazism is absurd to say the least, it is hardly surprising considering the massive subsides that the outlet receives from the Liberal government.

According to information published on January 23 by Blacklock’s Reporter, the paper has received $620,137 in federal grants and sole-sourced contracts since 2022. Additionally, the Liberal government gave the outlet unspecified payroll rebates of up to $29,750 a year under the Liberals’ $595 million media bailout program.

Furthermore, this is not the first time the outlet has taken aim at Poilievre. In August, the paper condemned Poilievre for allegedly endorsing “a false narrative about journalists being government shills.”

Ironically, the article continued to refer to Poilievre as a “bit of a jackass” who challenged “poor, underpaid journalists.”

However, the paper appears to be merely following instructions from one of its largest sources of income: the Liberal government.

In fact, in September, House leader Karina Gould directed mainstream media reporters to “scrutinize” Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who has repeatedly condemned government-funded media as an arm of the Liberals.

Additionally, in October, Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge’s department admitted that federally funded media outlets buy “social cohesion.”

