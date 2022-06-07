Liberal GOP governor of New Hampshire breaks promise, vetoes repeal of abortion mill buffer zone law

CONCORD (LifeSiteNews) – Liberal Republican Gov. Chris Sununu drew the ire of New Hampshire pro-lifers on May 27 with his veto of legislation that would have repealed a Granite State law empowering abortion centers to establish 25-foot “buffer zones” on public property to prevent pro-life advocacy, despite the facts that the law has never been invoked and Sununu had previously pledged to repeal it.
The law empowers a “reproductive health care facility” to post signs prohibiting “Congregating, Patrolling, Picketing, or Demonstrating Between Signs” on a “public way or sidewalk adjacent to a reproductive health care facility within a radius up to 25 feet of any portion of an entrance,” punishable by monetary fines.
New Hampshire Right to Life (NHRTL) explains that the law “is unnecessary because existing law already protects clients and workers at abortion clinics,” because “a buffer zone has never been implemented in NH after 7 years,” and “not one NH conviction was mentioned at the hearings” about the matter.
READ: GOP governor of New Hampshire shuts down bill protecting parental rights in education
In 2016, Sununu expressed written support for the “common sense” repeal, and this year the state legislature passed legislation to repeal the law. On May 27, however, Sununu vetoed the bill, writing that in “the eight years since this law was originally enacted, we know of no instance where an individual or group has been harmed by it. As a result, I am not looking to make any changes at this time.”
“If Sununu is willing to go back on his word on this, then what else?” asked NHRTL president Jason Hennessey. “I don’t want to think that any special interest that spends the most on ads/lobbying can compromise the Governor’s integrity, but it appears that way since he knew this was a bad law when he committed to repealing it. We hope and pray that the Sununu Sidewalk Ban won’t be used to stop peaceful volunteer sidewalk advocates from offering free support to women and children in need.”
Pro-abortion buffer zones persist in part because, last year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Bruni v. City of Pittsburgh, which concerned a 2005 ordinance requiring pro-life activists to stay more than 15 feet away from the entrances to abortion facilities, effectively keeping pro-lifers from communicating with women entering or exiting the building to appeal to them to choose life or offer them assistance with abortion alternatives.
READ: Abortion pills put 5 Ohio women in hospital, cause 125 serious complications in 16 months
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
It's time to tell the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, that we have had enough LGBT propaganda in the armed forces.
SIGN the petition - remind the Secretary of Defense that "Pride Month" only makes us weaker.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
SIGN the petition to remind the Secretary of Defense that he serves the Stars and Stripes, not the rainbow flag.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
Tell the Secretary of Defense that time-tested values matter, and the LGBT ideology should not be promoted.
Thank you for taking the time to sign our petition.
MORE INFORMATION:
US military using diversity panels and all-gay helicopter crew - LifeSiteNews
Woke corporations push Pride, except in Middle East - LifeSiteNews
Biden adds "Intersex" to Pride Month proclamation - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: Travis Akers' Twitter photo of all-gay helicopter crew**
While agreeing that rejecting the particular case was valid given “it involve[d] unclear, preliminary questions about the proper interpretation of state law,” conservative Justice Clarence Thomas urged his colleagues to “take up this issue in an appropriate case to resolve the glaring tension in our precedents,” because such laws “often impose serious limits on free speech.”
Sununu disappointing New Hampshire conservatives is not unprecedented. Last month, he also signaled he would veto a bill to prevent activist teachers and school administrators from hiding student developments related to sexual attraction and “gender identity” from the students’ parents, effectively killing it.