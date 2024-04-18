Liberal Jesuit Fr. Thomas Reese promotes ad touting Biden as made by God to be US president

The dissident priest is touting a president who has promoted an act that has resulted in the death of more Americans than all of the nation’s wars combined.

WASHIGNTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Liberal Jesuit Father Thomas Reese posted on X a campaign ad promoting pro-abortion President Joe Biden, whose dissent from Catholic moral teaching on the sanctity of life, homosexuality, transgender ideology, and other issues has prompted high-ranking bishops and cardinals to call for his excommunication.

The ad dubs President Biden as one chosen by God to save America despite the fact that Biden has promoted, more than any other president, what has resulted in the death of more Americans than all of the nation’s wars combined through the murder of millions of unborn children through abortion.

According to Planned Parenthood’s own report, between July 2022 and June 2023, the number of abortions performed by the baby-killing industry hit a record near 400,000. Planned Parenthood estimates this is only about 40 percent of all abortions in the U.S. in 2023 with the now widely available mail-order abortion pill. This means the total number of abortions in one year alone reached close to one million.

Biden used his March 7 State of the Union address to declare, “If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose (sic), I promise you: I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” echoing his many calls to codify into federal law the “right” to abortion on demand since the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which allows states to restrict abortion.

Although the left-wing media and Biden himself frequently tout Biden as a “devout Catholic,” he openly rejects Church teaching on a number of issues such as abortion, contraception, IVF, homosexual “marriage,” and transgenderism.

The Biden administration is also conducting a fierce persecution of Christians, with the FBI caught surveilling “radical Traditional Catholics” who attend the Traditional Latin Mass for their upholding Catholic teaching on such things as life and marriage.

Under Biden, the Department of Justice has charged and imprisoned many pro-lifers for attempting to rescue the unborn from murder by abortion.

The DOJ prosecuted these peaceful pro-life advocates for violating the pro-abortion FACE Act, charging them additionally with “conspiracy” for maximum sentencing. In Washington, D.C., upon conviction eight such pro-life advocates were immediately incarcerated with their peaceful rescue dubbed a “crime of violence” by the prosecution, jury, and judge. These pro-lifers await sentencing in the next few months and face a potential 11 years behind bars, with one defendant facing a potential 36 years for several rescues at abortion clinics.

This week, the White House announced a new pro-abortion rule implementing the Pregnant Worker’s Act, which will force all employers to cover abortions for pregnant employees in violation of conscience and religious liberty rights, in addition to furthering the slaughter of the unborn.

The scandal of Biden’s aggressive abortion agenda and long-standing open dissent from Catholic moral teaching has prompted several bishops and high-ranking cardinals to call for Biden’s excommunication. Bishop Joseph Strickland recently stated that his excommunication, which is called for by the Church’s Canon Law, would be a medicinal act of charity, calling him to repentance and clearly correcting his public rejection of Catholic morals.

Cardinal Gerhard Muller has also called for Biden to be excommunicated. LifeSiteNews has begun a petition to the American bishops asking for the scandal of America’s pro-abortion president who touts his Catholicism to be corrected by his excommunication.

On March 17, Fr. Reese, Papal Nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre, homosexual Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, and fellow left-wing Jesuit Fr. James Martin joined Biden at the White House for a St. Patrick’s Day brunch.

The need for clarity from the Church on Biden’s public dissent from Catholic teaching and hostility toward all things pro-life is all the more manifest with Catholic bishops and priests publicly praising the president while ignoring his rejection of Catholic morality on essential issues of life and marriage.

