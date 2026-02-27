Liberal judges strike down Ohio’s pro-life fetal remains law due to abortion amendment

According to these activists judges, abortion centers have a blank check to do anything because of Ohio’s pro-abortion constitutional amendment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ohio Right to Life) — Yesterday, activist judges struck down common-sense, broadly supported legislation passed by elected officials and signed by Governor Mike DeWine that simply required abortion facilities to treat babies who died by abortion with the barest amount of humanity rather than tossing away the babies like medical waste.

As predicted by pro-life advocates, the constitutional amendment passed in 2023 is being used far beyond what any voter would imagine. According to these liberal judges, abortion centers have a blank check to do anything, whether that be ignoring simple health and safety standards, passing out chemical abortion drugs like candy, willfully neglecting to screen for the use of coercion or force in abortion decisions, and failing to ensure that women are adequately informed of risks involved.

The 2020 law simply required abortion facilities to recognize the basic truth that an aborted baby is human and should be treated with dignity by being cremated or buried. It would not have stopped or burdened women who sought an abortion.

“It’s unfortunate, but not a surprise, that the First District Court of Appeals sided with the abortion industry to stop Ohio’s fetal remains law from taking effect. Sadly, clinics will continue treating these precious little ones like garbage to be disposed of as cheaply as possible,” said Carrie Snyder, executive director of Ohio Right to Life. “This really underscores that abortion is not health care, and that clinics are going to do everything within their power to boost their profit margin.”

Ohio Right to Life will continue working to protect vulnerable, voiceless people across Ohio and will work to restore commonsense protections of women and their children.

Founded in 1967, Ohio Right to Life, with more than 45 chapters and local affiliates, is Ohio’s oldest and largest grassroots pro-life organization. Recognized as the flagship of the pro-life movement in Ohio, ORTL works through legislation and education to promote and defend innocent human life from conception to natural death.

Share









