Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney confirms he will pursue agenda of ‘inclusiveness’

Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney, who intends to replace Trudeau, confirmed that 'while America engages in a war on woke, Canadians will continue to value inclusiveness.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– The top candidate to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney confirmed he will pursue an “inclusiveness” woke agenda, claiming this is needed to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-woke agenda.

“There’s a fever gripping America. And while it rages, Canadians will remain resolute and true to our values,” said Carney to reporters Wednesday. “While America engages in a war on woke, Canadians will continue to value inclusiveness.”

Carney’s comments come in light of Trump axing funding to a host of DEI programs, as well as issuing a number of executive orders (EOs) that go against the woke agenda, including orders designed to protect children from chemical and surgical gender mutilation and eliminate gender and critical race theory in eduction.

Carney’s promise to promote “inclusiveness” in Canada in opposition to Trump’s agenda comes only days after Trudeau’s Liberal government promised an extra $41.5 million in taxpayer funds to advance 106 pro-LGBT projects “across Canada.”

Carney, whose ties to globalist groups has had Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre call him the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy,” has a history of promoting anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

The former central banker has also endorsed the carbon tax and even criticized Trudeau when he exempted home heating oil from the tax.

The Liberal Party of Canada will choose its next leader, who will automatically become prime minister, on March 9, after Trudeau announced that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen.

Just recently, Carney drew headlines after no less than four journalists from independent media were forcefully barred from attending his Liberal Party leadership candidacy press conference.

