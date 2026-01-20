Liberal memo calls leftist CBC ‘a cornerstone of our sovereignty’

A federal Heritage Canada briefing note reveals that the Liberal government sees the taxpayer-funded CBC as a ‘pillar of our cultural identity’ amid declining trust in the government.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Liberal government has admitted CBC plays a crucial role in promoting government-approved narratives to Canadians.

According to a government briefing note published on January 15 by Blacklock’s Reporter, Liberal Heritage Minister Marc Miller’s department expressed concern over Canadians’ distrust in the government, while emphasizing the role of CBC to ensure “social cohesion.”

“Signs of renewed cohesion and civic pride have been emerging in the face of the United States administration’s posture and attitude towards Canadian sovereignty,” said the September 24 note.

The briefing noted that while “this pride has grown significantly over the past year, certain segments of the population remain disengaged. There are worrying trends.”

Liberals worried over “foreign state efforts to drive social division,” which they alleged are spreading “disinformation” and “the amplification of divisive content on social media platforms” among Canadians.

“Canada faces a series of crises including threats to our sovereignty and economy that may impact our national identity,” said the note. “Growing polarization, declining trust in public institutions and rising social fragmentation can undermine economic resilience and social cohesion.”

As a result, the note concluded that CBC plays a crucial role to ensure that Canadians are believing the Liberal narrative, claiming that “CBC is a pillar of our cultural identity and a cornerstone of our sovereignty.”

The release of the federal note comes just one day after CBC announced its plan to expand its reporting across Canada by adding 33 local journalists and creating 11 new bureaus.

At the same time, CBC readership has plummeted among Canadians, amid all-time high rates of distrust of mainstream media.

According to a 2024 global “trust” index, the majority of Canadians believe that legacy media journalists and government officials are not trustworthy and are “lying to them” regularly.

CBC’s low ranking is likely linked to the fact that the outlet receives over a billion dollars in funding from the Liberal government each year. Liberal funding, in addition to biased reporting, has led many Canadians to consider the outlet nothing more than an arm of the Liberal party.

Last year, the watchdog for the CBC ruled that the state-funded outlet expressed a “blatant lack of balance” in its covering of a Catholic school trustee who opposed the LGBT agenda being foisted on children.

There have also been many instances of the outlet pushing leftist ideological content, including the creation of pro-LGBT material for kids, tacitly endorsing the gender mutilation of children, promoting euthanasia, and even seeming to justify the burning of mostly Catholic churches throughout the country.

Furthermore, in October, former Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge’s department admitted that federally funded media outlets buy “social cohesion.”

Additionally, in September, House leader Karina Gould directed mainstream media reporters to “scrutinize” Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who has repeatedly condemned government-funded media as an arm of the Liberals.

Gould’s comments were in reference to Poilievre’s promise to defund the CBC if elected prime minister. Poilievre is a longtime critic of government-funded media, especially the CBC.

