Liberal minister brags about Canadian province becoming 1st to offer ‘free’ contraception

(LifeSiteNews) –– Liberal Health Minister Mark Holland has taken to social media to boast that Manitoba has become the first province to be signed onto the federal “pharmacare” plan which provides “free” contraceptives, including abortifacients, as well as “hormone replacement therapy” to those in the province.

“Today, we announced the first national pharmacare agreement with Manitoba,” wrote Health Minister Mark Holland on X Thursday.

"Today, we announced the first national pharmacare agreement with Manitoba," wrote Health Minister Mark Holland on X Thursday.

"Every Manitoban will get access to the contraception, hormone replacement therapy and diabetes medications they need. This is about building a stronger, healthier Canada."

“Every Manitoban will get access to the contraception, hormone replacement therapy and diabetes medications they need. This is about building a stronger, healthier Canada.”

The “free” contraceptives come about as a result of Bill C-64, introduced by Holland as “An Act respecting pharmacare,” which was passed into law on October 10, 2024.

Holland’s bill allows for “universal access to contraceptives,” including the abortifacient known as the “morning-after pill.” The purported aim of the bill was designed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet to enshrine a “national universal pharmacare” program.

Trudeau’s “pharmacare” bill also promotes drugs for at-home chemical abortions, which are typically done through the ingestion of drugs like mifegymiso. In January, Campaign Life Coalition reported on a 19-year-old Canadian girl who died after taking mifegymiso.

While the use of contraception is gravely immoral, as the Catholic Church has always taught, there is also growing evidence that such drugs present a bodily danger to women.

As LifeSiteNews reported, the British Medical Journal recently “found that current hormonal contraceptive use doubled — and even tripled — heart attack and stroke risk.”

