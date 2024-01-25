Liberal MP calls for review of Trudeau’s leadership: ‘Every leader has a best-before date’

Even Liberal Party members are beginning to realize that Justin Trudeau's reign must come to an end as many Canadians call for him to step down as Prime Minister.

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (LifeSiteNews) – Liberal Member of Parliament (MP) Ken McDonald is calling for a review of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership.

In a January 24 interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), McDonald, a Newfoundland MP, argued that Canadians should be given an opportunity to replace Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party.

“Every leader, every party has a best-before date. Our best-before date is here,” he declared.

McDonald observed that Trudeau managed to lead the Liberal Party to victory in 2015. However, he also noted that Trudeau has since disappointed Canadians.

“As a party, let’s clear the air, and if people are still intent on having the leader we have now, fine. But at least give people the opportunity to have their say in what they think [of] the direction the party is going,” he said.

Trudeau seems to have already attempted to regain popularity in Atlantic Canada by pausing the collection of the carbon tax on home heating oil for three years.

However, the exemption has led to increased dislike for Trudeau nationwide as it primarily benefits the Liberal-held Atlantic provinces, leaving other provinces literally out in the cold as they heat their homes with clean-burning natural gas, a fuel that will not be exempted from the carbon tax.

Following this, five Canadian premiers from coast to coast banded together to demand Trudeau drop the carbon tax on home heating bills for all provinces, saying his policy of giving one region a tax break over another has caused “divisions.”

In recent months, Trudeau’s popularity with Canadians has plummeted, with polls revealing that most Canadians think that he should step down before the next election.

McDonald is not the only member of the Liberal Party to condemn Trudeau’s leadership. In November, Liberal Senator Percy Downe wrote that the Liberal party needs to look for another leader.

Recent polling shows that support for Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party is hitting positive levels not seen since the early days of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Indeed, a Federal @338Canada model has the “Outcome Odds” for a Conservative majority government at 95 percent.

Digging a little deeper, a recent Leger poll shows the Conservatives taking some 211 seats, a gain of 90 seats (well over the majority of 170 needed) with the Trudeau Liberals losing 90 seats. They would win only 70 if an election were held today.

Earlier this week, Trudeau’s reputation took another blow: the Federal Court ruled that his use of the Emergencies Act in response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy was “not justified” and a violation of Charter rights. Notably, the ruling came from a Liberal appointed judge.

During the convoy, Trudeau had disparaged unvaccinated Canadians, saying those opposing his measures were of a “small, fringe minority” who held “unacceptable views” and did not “represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other.”

In response to the ruling, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre called for Trudeau to be ‘fired.’ He argued that the current Prime Minister “caused the crisis by dividing people. Then he violated Charter rights to illegally suppress citizens.”

“As PM, I will unite our country for freedom,” he promised.

