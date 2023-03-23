Liberal MP resigns from party over allegations he told China to delay release of Canadian prisoners

MP Han Dong was alleged to have told China’s consul general in Toronto that if the 'two Canadian Michaels' imprisoned by the communist regime were freed early, it would benefit the Conservative Party of Canada.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) –– Canadian MP Han Dong resigned from the Liberal Party last night only hours after a news report broke alleging that he had asked a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 to delay the release of two Canadians held captive by the Communist Chinese regime.

Yesterday afternoon, Global News broke a story reporting that two national security sources told them that Dong had in 2021 advised a Chinese diplomat that it would be of interest to the Liberal Party if they delayed the release of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were imprisoned in a Chinese jail at the time.

After the story broke, Dong late Wednesday told the House of Commons that he would be stepping away from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, and would be now sitting as an independent MP.

Tensions between China and Canada have been running at all-time highs since the 2019 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the CFO for Chinese tech company Huawei.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, or the “two Canadian Michaels,” for months were detained by the Chinese government in what most regarded as a retaliatory measure for Canada’s arrest of Huawei’s Wanzhou. All three were released in 2021 to their homelands.

As part of the Huawei scandal, Canada banned the company from the nation’s telecommunications systems over security concerns.

Dong is also alleged to have told the diplomat that it was in the best interests of the Trudeau Liberals to show progress in the case involving Kovrig and Spavor.

In an email to Global News, Dong admitted that he had a discussion with Consul General Han, however, he denied that his conversation was about delaying the release of the “two Canadian Michaels.”

“I raised the status of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig and called for their immediate release,” Dong told the news outlet.

“At every opportunity before they returned home, I adamantly demanded their release to Canada without delay. Any suggestions otherwise are false and are attempts to mislead you and your readers, and slander me.”

Trudeau’s office, in its own comment, told the news outlet that they did not know there was a conversation taking place between Dong and the Chinese diplomat.

In February, Trudeau defended Dong after allegations arose that he had benefited from alleged Chinese election interference in Canada’s elections, after claims were made Communist China was bussing in supporters for Liberal Party nomination votes in 2021.

Trudeau claimed that Dong was an “outstanding member of our team and suggestions that he is not loyal to Canada should not be entertained.”

According to the Global News, the sources from Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told them that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was in favor of having the Liberals win the 2021 federal election.

Opposition parties, notably the CPC, have been for weeks demanding that Trudeau launch a full, independent public inquiry over the China election meddling scandal.

Instead of a full public inquiry, as MPs from all opposition parties had requested, Trudeau appointed an “independent special rapporteur” to look into the allegations.

However, the “independent” rapporteur is former Governor General David Johnston, a known longtime family friend of Trudeau and member of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation.

Today, there will be a vote in the House of Commons in the afternoon that will demand a full public inquiry into suspected Chinese meddling in Canada’s Parliament.

Interestingly, this comes after the NDP joined the Trudeau Liberals on Tuesday in the House of Commons to vote against a CPC motion that would have compelled a broad investigation into election interference by China.

Former Canadian ambassador to China, David Mulroney, told LifeSiteNews recently that Trudeau’s opposition to launching a full independent public inquiry into alleged interference in Canada’s elections by China only serves to embolden the communist regime.

He said Trudeau’s inaction “ignores the seriousness of foreign interference of any extent and makes a mockery of the government’s responsibility to protect the democratic rights of every Canadian.”

Over the weekend, the CSIS official who has been steadily leaking confidential information to the media regarding alleged interference in Canada’s elections by China said exposing interference must be done to protect the future of the integrity of the process.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

On February 17 when the Globe and Mail, citing CSIS documents, reported that “an orchestrated machine was operating in Canada with two primary aims: to ensure that a minority Liberal government was returned in 2021, and that certain Conservative candidates identified by China were defeated.”

On February 24 when Global News broke a story that showed that Trudeau was made aware of these allegations but did not take any action.

The Global News report also revealed that Dong was alleged by security officials as being one of no less than 11 Toronto-area candidates who had clandestine support from CCP officials in the 2019 election.

Furthermore, it was alleged by sources that Dong is a willing partner in China’s election meddling network operating in Canada.

