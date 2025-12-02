Liberal MP who called quoting Scripture against homosexuality ‘hateful’ named to Carney’s cabinet

MP Marc Miller's promotion to minister of identity and culture is an assault on Canadian 'culture,' Conservative MP Larry Brock said.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – Liberal MP Marc Miller, who earlier in the year said that certain passages of the Bible are “hateful” because of what it says about homosexuality and those who recite the passages should be jailed, has been appointed as a government minister by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“The Liberal MP who wants clergy members jailed for quoting scripture is now Canada’s minister of identity and culture,” Conservative MP Andrew Lawton wrote yesterday on X in response to the news of Miller’s promotion.

Conservative MP Larry Brock said Miller’s promotion is an assault on Canadian “culture.”

“The man who called the Bible ‘clearly hateful’ just got promoted to Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity,” Brock wrote Tuesday on X.

“Is this really what the Carney government thinks Canadian culture should look like?”

On Monday, Carney appointed Miller as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture. This cabinet post was previously filled by eco-radical Steven Guilbeault, who quit as minister after an oil pipeline deal with Alberta was approved.

Miller was a member of the Liberal cabinet under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is a very close friend.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, about a month ago in a discussion about hate propaganda laws, Miller claimed that “good faith” defenses were unacceptable when it comes to Christians referring to passages of the Holy Bible that he personally finds “hateful.”

His comments were immediately blasted by Conservative politicians throughout Canada, with Alberta provincial conservative MLA Dan Williams and Minister of Municipal Affairs saying, “I find it abhorrent when MPs sitting in Ottawa — or anyone in positions of power — use their voice to attack faith.”

Conservative Party of Canada MPs recently took a direct shot at Miller over concerns that a new law might criminalize passages of the Bible.

Bill C-9, the Combating Hate Act, as reported by LifeSiteNews, has been blasted by constitutional experts as allowing empowered police and the government to go after those it deems have violated a person’s “feelings” in a “hateful” way.

A recent media report states that the Carney Liberals and the separatist Bloc Québécois party want to make amendments to Bill C-9, which would “criminalize sections of the Bible, Quran, Torah, and other sacred texts,” noted Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on X yesterday.

“Conservatives will oppose this latest Liberal assault on freedom of expression and religion,” he said.

In response, the party launched a petition over fear that religious texts could be criminalized.

LifeSiteNews’ Jonathon Van Maren, in a recent blog post about Miller, warned that his idea that those who quote some sections of the Bible could be jailed should be taken seriously.

“We should take Marc Miller at his word,” he wrote.

“Miller made it as clear as a Liberal can: If he gets the opportunity, he is coming for your Bibles.”

