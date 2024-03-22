Liberal, NDP and Bloc Québécois vote down Conservative motion of non-confidence against Trudeau

The Conservative Party's non-confidence motion was introduced in an attempt to oust the Trudeau government over its refusal to scrap its April 1 carbon tax hike.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Liberal, New Democratic and Bloc Québécois MPs stood together to defeat the Conservative’s non-confidence motion that would have ousted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from office for his refusal to scrap his April 1 carbon tax hike.

On March 21, the House of Commons rejected the non-confidence motion, which would have forced a “carbon tax election” as Trudeau continues to refuse to scrap the 23 percent carbon tax increase scheduled for April 1, despite the hike being opposed by seven of ten provincial premiers and 70 percent of Canadians, according to polling figures.

“The costly coalition of Trudeau & NDP vote to block the carbon tax election,” Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They want to hammer you with more taxes on food, heat & gas.”

BREAKING: The costly coalition of Trudeau & NDP vote to block the carbon tax election. They want to hammer you with more taxes on food, heat & gas. Common sense Conservatives won’t stop rallying Canadians to stop them & spike the April 1st hike. Sign to help us:… pic.twitter.com/BB0BkZ1Q7a — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 21, 2024

“Common sense Conservatives won’t stop rallying Canadians to stop them & spike the April 1st hike,” he promised.

Following a debate in Parliament over the tax, the motion was defeated by a vote of 204 to 116. Liberal, NDP, and Bloc Québécois MPs vote against the motion, while Conservatives supported the motion.

The vote comes after Poilievre promised Canadians that he would introduce the motion in an attempt to convince Trudeau to pause his carbon tax hike scheduled for April 1.

“Today I am announcing that I am giving Trudeau one last chance to spike his hike. One last chance and only one more day,” Poilievre said.

“If Trudeau does not declare today an end to his forthcoming tax increases on food, gas and heat, that we will introduce a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister,” he promised.

Poilievre told Trudeau that he had until Thursday to rescind the coming hike, explaining that the tax increase will only increase food prices for already struggling Canadian.

Poilievre also addressed Trudeau’s claim that Canadians receive more in rebates than they pay with carbon tax, citing figures from the Parliamentary Budget Office.

According to the March report by the PBO, the government rebates are insufficient to cover the rising costs of fuel under Trudeau’s carbon tax, leaving Canadians to pay the balance.

“I go into this painful excruciating detail to debunk the dangerous disinformation mouthed by the Prime Minister and repeated by the media,” he explained.

“Life was not like this before Justin Trudeau, it will not be like this after he is gone,” he promised. “We’re going to replace the hurt that he has caused with the hope that Canadians need.”

While Trudeau’s dismal polling numbers suggest an election to oust him as prime minister would be welcomed by Canadians, many social conservatives remain wary of Poilievre, the likely winner of the next federal election.

Poilievre has previously voiced his support for homosexual “marriage,” and recently his wife made headlines for championing the couple’s pro-abortion views.

While he has recently made statements in favor of the pro-family movement’s opposition to puberty blockers for children and other issues, he has refrained from pledging any action if he were elected prime minister, choosing instead to insist that such matters are best left under provincial jurisdiction.

