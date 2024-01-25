Liberal, NDP lawmakers reject motion to disclose details of failed $150 million COVID jab contract

The Trudeau government has spent a total of 23 million taxpayer dollars on the Québec factory which failed to produce a single vaccine.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Liberals and New Democratic Party (NDP) members have voted down a motion to publicly disclose a $150 million contract to a failed Québec vaccine supplier.

Last week, the House of Commons health committee voted 6 to 5 against publishing the details of a $150 million COVID vaccine contract with Québec-based Medicago Inc., which failed to produce any vaccines.

“They misled a committee of Parliament,” Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Rick Perkins said of the cabinet on Friday, arguing that MPs had “the responsibility to call them back and call them on their misrepresentation to Parliament.”

READ: Trudeau gov’t use of Emergencies Act ruled ‘not justified,’ violation of Charter rights

Since 2022, the Trudeau government gave a total of 323 million taxpayer dollars to Medicago: $150 million under an Advance Purchase Agreement for COVID-19 vaccines and $173 million for research subsidies under the Department of Industry’s Strategic Innovation Fund.

Medicago’s failed contract called for 76 million doses of its own COVID jab to be made; however, not one was ever delivered. Medicago is a subsidiary of the Japan-based Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

Notably, the factory is based in the Québec City riding of then-Liberal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

According to Perkins, censored versions of the contract stated that the company was only to be paid on delivery of vaccines; however, since none of the vaccines were shipped, he questioned, “What was the payment for?”

As a result, Conservative MPs requested “unredacted copies of the vaccine supply contract” and all other agreements with Medicago, a motion that was quickly shut down by Liberal and NDP MPs.

“It is voting for a cover-up, Perkins argued. “It is voting to cover up Liberal incompetence on p—ing away $323 million of taxpayer money when there is no contractual requirement to do so. Incompetence, stupidity, government waste, what’s the reason?”

In response, Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski argued that the failed vaccine factory was old news, saying, “This is two years later. These are contracts which have already been made available to another committee yet some Conservative in the middle-night wakes up with this brain wave, ‘Oh my G-d, what happened with those contracts we haven’t seen? Let’s call back the health committee to discuss this right now.’”

In December 2023, Canada’s Public Works department admitted that it took a massive gamble with taxpayer money that resulted in a loss of $150 million of taxpayer funds when its plan to build a COVID jab factory failed to materialize.

Similarly, in November, LifeSiteNews reported on how the House of Commons health committee has been demanding answers into how more than $300 million of taxpayer money was lost on failed COVID jab ventures with pharmaceutical companies.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent some $8 billion on vaccines, with Pfizer alone getting a large chunk of that money. Health Canada ordered 238 million COVID injections from Pfizer Canada, which includes some 30 million for 2023 and 2024.

READ: Liberal MP calls for review of Trudeau’s leadership: ‘Every leader has a best-before date’

LifeSiteNews recently reported on how the details of the Canadian federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer for millions of doses of the mRNA-based experimental shots was recently disclosed after been hidden for over three years.

The contract with Pfizer shows the government agreed to accept the unknown long-term safety and efficacy of the shots. The details of the Pfizer contract do not disclose how much the government spent on the jabs.

The Trudeau government also signed COVID-19 contracts with AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Medicago, Moderna, Novavax, and Sanofi. According to industry rates, the average price of a shot when sold to the United States was $19.50.

Share











