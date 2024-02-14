Liberal, NDP politicians shut down motion to condemn arson against Catholic church in Regina

Liberals and NDP members continue to refuse to condemn the anti-Christian violence after around 100 attacks against churches across Canada since 2021.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A Conservative motion to condemn a recent attack against a Regina Catholic church was shut down by Liberals and New Democratic Party (NDP) members.

During a February 12 debate in the House of Commons, Liberal and NDP Members of Parliament (MPs) quickly dismissed Conservative MP Corey Tochor’s motion to condemn the attempted arson at a Regina church last week.

“Mr. Speaker, there was another attempted arson at a church on the weekend, and if you seek unanimous consent, you will find,” Tochor began, only to be shouted down by Liberal and NDP MPs.

Tochor’s motion was in response to February 9 surveillance footage that caught a man starting a fire at a historic Catholic church in Regina, Saskatchewan, in what is only the latest attack against churches in Canada.

The church, Blessed Sacrament Parish, posted footage of the attack on social media and pleaded for those who know anything to contact the Regina Police Service.

In the video, a man wearing a ski mask can be heard swearing while pouring what appears to be gasoline from a jerry can all over one of the entrances into the century-old church, before using a lighter to set the fluid ablaze.

While the video shows flames engulfing the space, local reports indicate that fire crews were quick to respond to the scene and successfully put out the fire before extensive damage occurred.

The Saskatchewan MP later condemned the Liberal and NDP MPs for their actions on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “Yesterday I asked for unanimous consent to condemn the attempted arson at the Regina church. But they did not allow me to.”

“It is shameful that this NDP-Liberal coalition refuses to condemn these hateful attacks and will shut us down when we attempt to raise the issue,” he added.

Yesterday I asked for unanimous consent to condemn the attempted arson at the Regina church. But they did not allow me to. It is shameful that this NDP-Liberal coalition refuses to condemn these hateful attacks and will shut us down when we attempt to raise the issue. https://t.co/ribC3Zj5Ih — Corey Tochor (@ctochor) February 13, 2024

This is hardly the first time Liberal and NDP MPs have refused to openly condemn violence against churches.

In October, Liberal and NDP MPs voted to adjourn rather than consider a motion that would denounce the arson and vandalism against 83 Canadian churches, especially those within Indigenous communities.

Likewise, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to openly condemn the arson attacks, instead saying in 2021 that it is “unacceptable and wrong” for churches to be burned, but adding that the burnings are also “understandable.”

In January, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre not only condemned the recent rash of church burnings taking place in Canada but called out Trudeau for being silent on the matter.

While Liberal and NDP politicians continue to refuse to condemn the attacks, arson and vandalism directed at Catholic churches has become a common occurrence in Canada over the past number of years, with nearly 100 different churches being the targets of such attacks since 2021.

The attacks began shortly after the federal government and mainstream media promoted the still baseless and inflammatory claim that hundreds of indigenous children were killed or improperly disposed of at the sites of residential schools once run by the Catholic Church.

The claims, which were promoted by Prime Minister Trudeau, among others, lack any physical evidence and were based solely on soil disturbances found via ground-penetrating radar.

In fact, in August of last year, one such site underwent a four-week excavation and yielded no remains.

Despite the lack of evidence, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and others have continued to push the narrative, even running a report recently that appeared to justify the dozens of attacks against Catholic churches.

