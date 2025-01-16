Liberal Party of Canada sets March 9 for selection of leader to replace Trudeau

Transportation Minister Anita Anand, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and new Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc have said they will not run, but globalist-linked banker Mark Carney announced that he will vie for the Liberal leadership campaign.

(LifeSiteNews) – The Liberal Party of Canada will choose its next leader, who will automatically become Prime Minister, on March 9.

In a announcement last week, the Liberal Party said that anyone who wants to join the leadership race must do so by January 23 but must pay a $350,000 entrance fee.

Anyone who wants to vote in the party leader election must be an official member no later than January 27.

It was previously reported that party membership was open to non-citizens living in Canada. This is still the case, but the party has tightened the rules somewhat. Now, to be a member of the Liberal Party, one must be over age 14 and be either a citizen or a permanent resident living in Canada. Also, anyone holding a membership in any other federal party cannot be a Liberal Party member.

The leadership race is now gearing up after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would resign.

Thus far, some high-profile current Liberal cabinet ministers such as Transportation Minister Anita Anand, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and new Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc have said they will not run for party leadership.

Globalist-linked banker Mark Carney announced Thursday at a news conference, which independent media were banned from attending, that he will run for the Liberal leadership campaign.

In early January, Trudeau announced that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen. He was approved by Governor General Mary Simon to prorogue parliament until March 24. This means he is still serving as prime minister, but all parliamentary business has been stopped.

In all likelihood, once parliament resumes, the Liberal Party, with a new PM in tow, will fall in a non-confidence vote as all opposition parties have promised to bring down the government. This will trigger an election, with all polls pointing to the Conservative Party under Pierre Poilievre winning in a landslide.

Earlier this week, Trudeau said he would not be running for MP in the next election.

