Liberal Republican praises drag show held inside Oregon state legislature

(LifeSiteNews) — A liberal Republican state legislator praised a drag performance held inside the state legislature recently.

On Wednesday, June 18, several black drag “performers” paraded through the Oregon House of Representatives, performing to Aretha Franklin music.

“Normally, colleagues, we don’t applaud during performances,” Democratic Speaker Pro Tempore David Gomberg said during the session, according to The Oregonian. “But there are times when I think exceptions are appropriate.”

At least one Republican in attendance supported the cross-dressing — liberal state Rep. Cyrus Javadi. He was the only Republican to watch the performance, and he brought his teen daughter with to watch. However, Republican Kevin Mannix also supported the pro-cross dressing resolution.

“Today’s resolution honors Oregonians who have exercised that right. Who have used their voices to contribute to their communities. And while we may not all share the same beliefs or backgrounds, we share this place, this country and this Constitution,” Javadi said, according to the Oregonian. “I support the spirit of this resolution because it affirms that no matter who you are, or what you believe, you matter and you’re welcome here.”

Democratic Rep. Travis Nelson, an LGBT politician, first sponsored the resolution in February. “We do a lot of resolutions in this building. Rarely do we ever acknowledge the contributions of folks from the LGBTQ community, and I’ve never known any legislature in the country to recognize the contributions of drag queens,” he said, as reported by KATU.

This was the Oregon House floor this morning used to celebrate Black Drag Queens. I’m not sure the Founding Fathers envisioned taxpayer-funded legislative chambers being turned into platforms for political theater. The House floor is meant for serious debate, lawmaking, and… pic.twitter.com/FrwjaRqPw0 — Rep. Dwayne Yunker HD3 (@RepYunker) June 18, 2025

Most Republicans boycotted the performance with several vocally opposing it.

“Yesterday’s ill-advised performance broke our chamber protocols and standards for opening ceremonies in the Oregon House of Representatives,” House Minority Leader Christine Drazan said, according to KATU. “Turning the House Floor into a smokey bar is beneath the dignity of this body. Opening ceremonies are not the time or place for ostentatious displays of political symbols and social activism.”

Republican state Rep. Dwayne Yunker also criticized the drag show.

“I’m not sure the Founding Fathers envisioned taxpayer-funded legislative chambers being turned into platforms for political theater,” Yunker said. “The House floor is meant for serious debate, lawmaking, and serving all Oregonians, not partisan spectacles designed to push cultural agendas.”

