Liberal Republicans help Senate confirm Biden judge who thinks speech ‘assaults’ minorities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Senate voted 51-41 Thursday to confirm President Joe Biden’s nomination of far-left Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Maria Araújo Kahn to the influential U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals, with the assistance of two Republican senators.
The Washington Free Beacon reports that Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina joined Democrats in voting to confirm Khan. Susans is a liberal Republican notorious for her support of abortion-on-demand; Graham is a moderate who has frustrated conservatives for years through his stances issues like illegal immigration and affirming Democrat nominees in the name of “bipartisanship” (though Graham has attempted to ingratiate himself to some on the right by attaching himself to former President Donald Trump).
The lawmakers crossed the aisle to back Kahn despite the judge’s history of statements raising serious questions about her commitment to freedom of speech.
In a 2020 ruling concerning a white man convicted of breaching the peace for using a racial epithet against a black parking attendant who ticketed him, Kahn expressed dismay that, because some groups are stereotyped as more or less docile than others, some speakers can “more readily and viciously verbally assault certain oppressed groups without fear of criminal prosecution.”
With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming.
SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed
Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023
"Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world.
This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming.
If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content):
This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing.
SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens
How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"?
Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children.
Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized.
Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now.
SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed
Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians.
MORE INFORMATION:
'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews
Kahn has also presided over numerous “diversity trainings” for law school students, one of which featured an animated video likening “microaggressions” (a catchall term for any action or inaction that can be perceived as insulting or offensive, however innocuous) to mosquito bites, making the case that cumulatively they can be dangerous and potentially even deadly.
“Some mosquitoes carry truly threatening diseases that can mess up your life for years,” the video says. “And other mosquitos carry strains that can even kill you.”
Biden and Democrats have come under fire for various statements and actions calling into question their fealty to the First Amendment. On multiple occasions, the White House has openly admitted to urging social media companies to censor and/or limit the reach of factual information that conflicted with its positions on COVID-19, under the guise of protecting the public from “medical misinformation.”
Last month, Democrat U.S. Del. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands falsely claimed that “racist” or “hate” speech is not constitutionally protected, a left-wing belief that critics say opens the door to falsely labeling defensible views as “bigoted” in order to suppress them.