Liberal Seattle to host World Cup ‘Pride’ match between nations that criminalize homosexuality

A match next June during 'Pride Weekend' will pit Iran against Egypt, two countries where same-sex relationships are illegal, and, in Iran's case, punishable by death.

(LifeSiteNews) — Democrat-run Seattle, one the most liberal big cities in America, is faced with a conundrum: When it hosts a World Cup (soccer) event next June — already dubbed “Pride Match” because it falls on the city’s “Pride Weekend” — the competing teams will be Egypt and Iran, two nations that treat homosexual activity as a criminal offense punishable by jail time.

In recent years, several men convicted on sodomy charges in Iran have been executed, according to a report by the pro-LGBTQ+ group, Human Dignity Trust.

“A match between countries that vociferously oppose Pride presents a complex scenario for Seattle organizers, who have set up a Pride Match Advisory Committee (PMAC) to ‘shape the communications, community activations, and cultural programming’ for the festivities,” Jon Holmes wrote for Outsports‘ LGBTQ+ readers.

“The Pride Match has been scheduled to celebrate and elevate Pride events in Seattle and across the country, and it was planned well in advance,’ explained a spokesperson for the PMAC in a statement provided to Outsports.

“It is a Host City–led expression of Seattle and Washington State’s commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone belongs: players, fans, residents, and visitors alike,” PMAC said.

“Soccer has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs. We are honored to host a Pride Match and to celebrate Pride as part of a global football community. This match reflects our ongoing commitment to respect, dignity, and unity for all,” PMAC declared in its perhaps overly optimistic statement.

FIFA (the International Federation of Association Football) has not yet commented on the Seattle Pride Match, nor have the football federations of Egypt or Iran,” Newsweek’s Jesus Mesa reported. “It is too early to say whether players or officials from either side will participate in or acknowledge the Pride-focused aspects of the event.”

Western nation teams caused controversy at World Cup matches in Qatar in 2022 when they announced they intended to wear rainbow “OneLove” armbands to counter what they perceived to be unfair laws.

FIFA nixed those plans and banned the armbands.

