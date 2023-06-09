Liberal South Carolina Republican censured for opposing heartbeat abortion ban

(LifeSiteNews) — A pro-choice Republican state senator has been officially censured by her own party for opposing a pro-life bill to protect babies once a heartbeat is detected.
The law did pass but a judge soon after put a temporary block on it.
UPDATE (03/07/23): Walgreens won't dispense abortion pills in 20 states
The pressure is paying off. Walgreens' plan to dispense abortion pills nationwide is now in tatters, with the pharmaceutical giant announcing that it won't mail the pills to, or sell them within, 20 states.
The news comes after 20 Republican attorneys general warned CVS and Walgreens that doing so would be in violation of federal law and that they were opening themselves to penalties.
But we can't rest on our laurels with this boycott: Walgreens and CVS will only listen to us when their profits are threatened — we need a HUGE boycott so that blood money they get from selling abortion pills is dwarfed by the profits they lose when pro-life America shops elsewhere.
Even Politico admitted in its reporting that "pressure" from pro-life voters like you helped change Walgreens' plans, so now we're asking you to take the next step: simply share this petition with your friends and ask them to join the boycott.
Thank you!
---------------------------------------------
Walgreens and CVS will begin selling mifepristone — a powerful chemical that kills unborn children in the womb — if pro-life America does not ACT NOW.
Pro-life Americans MUST STOP the widespread sale and distribution of mifepristone by sending a message that only big-box stores will understand: A NATIONAL BOYCOTT OF WALGREENS AND CVS.
Walgreens and CVS are the newest back-door channels for the pro-abortion movement, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.
Will you act now to STOP abortion drugs from reaching your pharmacy?
Our work in the pro-life movement is FAR from over, especially now that Walgreens and CVS have chosen to push deadly drugs in their stores and in our communities!
SIGN and SEND a message to Walgreens and CVS! This is completely unacceptable!
We must stop abortion from reaching our pharmacies and stop the abortion industry from poisoning our communities — before it’s too late.
These big-box stores respond only to profit. The pro-life movement must enact a national boycott if the abortion industry dares flood our neighborhoods!
SIGN and SEND a strong message to Walgreens and CVS: unless they immediately reverse course, the entire pro-life movement will BOYCOTT their stores!
SIGN NOW and send a clear message!
MORE INFORMATION:
CVS & Walgreens announce plans to dispense abortion pills after Biden FDA loosens restrictions
The Lexington County Republican Party censured South Carolina Senator Katrina Shealy for her opposition to the state’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, according to WTLX.com. Shealy also banded together with Democrats in 2022 to sink a total prohibition on abortion, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.
WTLX reported:
Although the South Carolina legislature did pass an abortion bill on May 23 that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Shealy and other women in the Senate pushed for a 12-week ban and joined Democrats in voting against the bill known as the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.
Earlier, on April 28, Shealy and the other four women in the Senate – Mia McLeod (I-Richland), Penry Gustafson (R-Kershaw), Margie Bright-Matthews (D-Colleton), and Sandy Senn (R-Charleston) – banded together to vote against a stricter version of the law that would have banned abortion at the time of conception.
Shealy responded by downplaying the importance of abortion and saying that as a conservative she does not want the government involved in what women do.
“I am not surprised at it. To be honest. The new leadership at the Lexington GOP likes to claim I am not pro life and not following real Republican values,” she said. She then went on to list non-abortion issues that makes her, in her opinion, “very pro-life.”
She also explained that protecting innocent human babies from being killed in the women “is not a real Republican value.”
“First, I have carried the banner for children, families, veterans, the elderly, victims of trafficking and domestic violence for years,” she said. “I am very pro life. As for Republican values… Conservative, less government in your personal life, more local government, fighting to reduce income tax and end property taxes. Being a true fiscal conservative – that’s a Republican. Social issues and telling people how to handle their personal life is not a real Republican value.”
Shealy is not the only pro-abortion Republican legislator. South Carolina voters continue to send liberal, pro-LGBT, pro-abortion Congresswoman Nancy Mace to D.C., despite her support for liberalism.
Mace recently criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing a heartbeat bill in the Sunshine State.
READ: DeSantis signs Florida’s six-week abortion ban
Signing a six-week ban that puts women who are victims of rape and girls who are victims of incest in a hard spot isn’t the way to change hearts and minds,” Rep. Mace said at the end of April during an interview on CBS. “It’s not compassionate. The requirements he has for rape victims are too much, not something that I support. It’s a non-starter.”
Florida’s law is not a complete ban. It allows abortion in cases of rape, incest, and human trafficking for up to 15 weeks, if the mother can provide necessary documentation, LifeSiteNews previously reported.
Like Shealy, Mace called herself “pro-life.”
“I work with Democrats all the time,” Mace said. She said she supports some “gestational limits” at 15 or 20 weeks.
While a prohibition on abortion at 15 or 20 weeks would save valuable human lives, it would represent only about six percent of all abortions, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.