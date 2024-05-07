Liberals admit there is no evidence that ‘transgender’ Canadians commit suicide at higher rates

While suicide data for gender-confused Canadians remains unknown, the Liberals have still failed to address the multiple studies that show that those who opt for ‘transgender’ surgeries are more likely to commit suicide than those who do not.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Liberal government has admitted that there is no data to suggest that Canadians suffering from gender dysphoria commit suicide at a disproportionate rate.

According to a response to a parliamentary question released May 1, Liberal Member of Parliament (MP) François-Philippe Champagne admitted that there is no data showing more gender-confused Canadians commit suicide compared to those who do not suffer from gender dysphoria.

“With regard to suicide among trans and gender-diverse Canadians: (a) are there any data collection efforts to measure the rate of suicide and suicide attempts among these Canadians; and (b) are there any policy initiatives to address the issue of suicide among these Canadians?” New Democratic Party (NDP) MP Randall Garrison asked during a February 29 Parliament session.

The Liberal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, admitted that Statistics Canada surveys suicidal thoughts and attempts, not actual suicides, meaning that the actual number of suicides committed by Canadians struggling with gender dysphoria is unknown.

Champagne’s response cited data from a Canadian Community Health Survey (CCHS), which stated that 55.1% of “nonbinary” individuals and 59.7% of “transgender” individuals said they had contemplated suicide, compared to 12.0% of those who do not struggle with gender dysphoria.

Additionally, the survey found that 20.4% of Canadians struggling with gender dysphoria said they seriously attempted suicide while only 3.0% of those do not struggle with gender dysphoria attempted suicide.

However, the credibility of these figures is questionable as they are based on self-reported data and are inherently subjective. Additionally, as admitted by Champagne, the sample size for this demographic is relatively small.

Evidence shows “gender reassignment” surgery increases likelihood of committing suicide

Notably, what Champagne failed to mention in his report is that there is overwhelming evidence that those who undergo so-called “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery.

A Swedish study found that those who underwent so-called “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

Similarly, in March, a California study concluded that suicide rates among men who undergo “vaginoplasties” more than double after the mutilating surgery.

Indeed, there is proof that the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

