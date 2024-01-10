Liberals attack Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis for calling on Trudeau gov’t to leave UN, WHO

Leslyn Lewis has endorsed a petition calling for Canada to leave the United Nations because the organization undermines of national sovereignty and citizens’ personal autonomy.

(LifeSiteNews) — Liberals are attacking Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis for spearheading a petition calling for Canada to leave the United Nations because the organization undermines national sovereignty and the “personal autonomy” of citizens.

Several Liberal MPs have taken to social media and mainstream media outlets this month to bash Conservative Party of Canada MP Leslyn Lewis for endorsing a House of Commons petition demanding that Canada “urgently” withdraw from the United Nations and its subgroup, the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Make no mistake, when someone posts a petition it’s because they agree with it. What is it about the UN that Conservatives don’t like?” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s press secretary Mohammad Hussain said in a statement to the Globe and Mail.

“Is it the work they do for children around the world? Is it their programs to support women’s rights and human rights?” Hussain added.

Started in October, the petition was signed by nearly 19,000 Canadians despite being open for only 30 days. It warned that “secretly negotiated” amendments could “impose unacceptable, intrusive universal surveillance, violating the rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Canadian Bill of Rights and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Liberal MP Rob Oliphant posted on X, formerly knowns as Twitter, saying, “Surely @LeslynLewis is not supporting Canada withdrawing from the UN! That is absurd & dangerous coming from the @PierrePoilievre front bench!”

“Is this their new foreign policy? Abandon our international obligations on human rights, women’s rights, children and so much more?” he continued.

Additionally, Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull called the Conservatives’ support of the petition conspiratorial. He tweeted on X, “It’s astonishing how the Conservative Party has become a haven for conspiracy theorists & extremists.”

But while Liberals claim the UN works to serve women and children, in reality it pushes radical sexual education programs on the populace without the consent of the people.

The petition explains that Agenda 2030’s SDGs [“Sustainable Development Goals”], as well as its “Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE)” program, its UN Judicial Review, and its International Health Regulations (IHR) are being “rapidly implemented” without the awareness and “consent of the People or their elected representatives.”

The petition states that SDGs have “negative impacts on potentially every aspect of life” in Canada, including “religious and cultural values, familial relations, education, nutrition, child development, property rights, economic and agricultural productivity, transportation, travel, health, informed consent, privacy and physical autonomy.”

When it comes to the UN’s CSE, the petition states that publicly funded educational institutions have been “damaging children while concealing information from parents.”

Thus, the CSE’s “normalization” of “sexual values and activities with regard to children are endorsed and enforced, beginning at birth.”

As for the WHO, it claims that the CSE gives kids “accurate, age-appropriate information.” However, it also says sexual education should start at the age of 5 as per UN guidelines.

“Learning is incremental; what is taught at the earliest ages is very different from what is taught during puberty and adolescence,” reads the CSE.

A report which was published by the UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in collaboration with the WHO, told kids aged 5 to 8 that “people can show love for other people through touching and intimacy.”

The petition also notes that when it comes to Agenda 2030, many amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) were “secretly negotiated,” which as a result means they could “impose unacceptable, intrusive universal surveillance, violating the rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Canadian Bill of Rights and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

It further warns that the UN’s goals intend to impose “sweeping impacts on public and private life,” and only “serve the interests of UN/WHO and unelected private entities (e.g. World Economic Forum, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, International Planned Parenthood Federation, etc.), while diminishing the health rights and freedom of Canadians.”

The Trudeau government has apparently dismissed Canadians’ concerns, a move which should not come as a surprise considering Trudeau’s own environmental goals. These are in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Agenda 2030 was adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 2015. Through its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it seeks to “transform our world for the better,” by “taking urgent action on climate change,” as well as “support[ing] the research and development of vaccines and medicines.” Some of the 17 goals also seek to expand “reproductive” services, including contraception and abortion, across the world in the name of women’s rights.

According to the U.N., “all” nations working on the program “will implement this plan.”

Part of the plan includes phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades. Canada is one of the world’s largest oil and gas producers; Trudeau has made it one of his goals to decimate the industry.

Critics have sounded the alarm over the Trudeau government’s involvement in the WEF and other globalist groups, pointing to the socialist, totalitarian nature of the “Great Reset” agenda and its potential to usher in a Communist China-style social credit system.

In a blow to the globalist U.N. agenda, however, Canada’s oil and gas sector recently scored a huge win after the Supreme Court of Canada declared Trudeau’s government’s Impact Assessment Act, dubbed the “no-more pipelines” bill, mostly “unconstitutional.”

As for Lewis, she is pro-life and has consistently called out the Trudeau government for pushing a globalist, anti-life agenda on Canadians.

Early last year, Lewis noted that the WEF is “not our government” and that Canadians did not “sign up” to be attached to one of its charters. Lewis herself helped alert Canadians to the fact that Trudeau’s Liberal government signed onto the WEF charter in 2020.

