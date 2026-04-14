Liberals claim majority in Canadian Parliament after multiple defections from Conservative Party

Liberals picked up three seats with victories in byelections on Monday and, combined with Conservative MPs leaving their party, now hold a slim majority.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government secured a majority in the House of Commons after winning three byelections and poaching multiple MPs from the Conservative Party.

Yesterday, Liberal candidate Danielle Martin, won the Ontario University-Rosedale riding and Doly Begum won the Scarborough Southwest, Ontario seat.

In Quebec, Liberal candidate Tatiana Auguste won against Bloc Québécois candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné. The byelection came as a result of the Supreme Court of Canada ruling last month that invalidated the 2025 election result, as Auguste won by only one vote.

As it stands now, the Liberals have 174 seats, a slim majority. However, five recent MPs, four Conservative and one NDP, defected from their parties to join the Liberals in the past few months.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre blasted Carney’s new majority, calling it something not done by the people but through “backroom deals.”

“The Carney Liberals did not win a majority government through a general election or today’s by-elections. Instead, it was won through backroom deals with politicians who betrayed the people who voted for them,” he wrote in an X post.

“While the Prime Minister spent the year on this cynical power grab, he has doubled the deficit, and given Canada the worst grocery prices and housing costs in the G7.”

Poilievre said that he will continue to “lead that fight every day and in every way in Parliament, across the country and in the next election, when Canadians will reclaim the country we know and love.”

Last week, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu jumped ship to the Liberals. She claimed her defection was because Canadians “want serious leadership and a real plan to build a stronger and more independent Canadian economy.”

The Liberal Party under Carney is fully pro-abortion, pro-euthanasia, anti-Christian, and pro-LGBT.

It has also introduced many controversial bills on internet censorship, including Bill C-9. This bill has the potential to criminalize religious expression and belief when quoting parts of the Bible, including those about homosexuality and gender.

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