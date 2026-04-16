Liberals consider another attempt to introduce a bill regulating ‘online hate’

Past 'online safely' bills have failed in Canada, but the Liberals now have a majority government.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government is looking to reintroduce a bill that would regulate “online hate” and ban legal internet.

According to a report to Canada’s Senate social affairs committee, the Department of Industry noted that the government is looking at a “future online safety regime” to reduce online “harms.”

“To advise on this proposal, the government has recently reconvened the Expert Advisory Group on Online Safety, whose members previously contributed to the development of online harms legislation, to engage on new and emerging issues related to online harms,” noted the department, as stated in a Blacklock’s Reporter report.

“Any future legislative proposal would be subject to parliamentary scrutiny, and details will be made public at the appropriate time.”

Canadian Culture Minister Marc Miller hinted yesterday that a new law is needed to combat “online harms.” He also suggested that this was something that would likely happen soon.

Because the Liberals now have a majority government , the likelihood of a social media ban for kids is high.

Recently, the Liberal government said it was reconvening its “Expert Advisory Group on Online Safety” group, which includes Bernie Farber of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN).

Past Liberal attempts at such a law have failed. The Liberal government’s now-dropped Bill C-63, or the Online Harms Act, was put forth under the guise of protecting children from exploitation online. The bill died last year after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the 2025 federal election.

This bill looked to ban legal internet content that authorities deemed “likely to foment detestation or vilification of an individual or group.” Those in violation of the law would have faced potential $70,000 fines or house arrest.

Besides Bill C-63, the Liberals before tried the same thing with Bill C-36, an Act to Amend the Criminal Code in 2021.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), Canada’s foremost constitutional freedom group, recently launched a national campaign calling on the Carney government to stop trying to reintroduce a bill censoring the internet.

The JCCF warned that the Online Harms Act would “dramatically expand government censorship powers, punish lawful expression online, and authorize preemptive restrictions on individual liberty.”

“In doing so, it would represent a fundamental departure from Canada’s long-standing commitment to freedom of expression and due process,” the JCCF noted.

The Liberal government has said several times that it would reintroduce a form of Bill C-63. The difference this time, however, is that the Carney government has a majority after winning three byelections and also adding five MPs who left the Conservatives and NDP.

Share









