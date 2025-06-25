News

Liberals criticized for violating gov’t guidelines with rainbow-colored Canadian flag X post

'The National Flag of Canada should not be written on or marked in any way, nor be covered by other objects,' rules stipulate.
Featured Image
LGBT 'pride' parade in TorontoShawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

Clare
Marie
Merkowsky
Clare Marie Merkowsky
Comments 
1

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadians are angry that Liberals have violated flag guidelines to promote so-called “pride” month.

In a June 22 X post, the Government of Canada, which is run by the Liberal Party, shared what looks to be a digitally created Canadian flag with rainbow colors instead of the flag’s traditional red, a modification forbidden by official guidelines.

As explained on Canada’s webpage outlining flag decorum, “the National Flag of Canada should not be written on or marked in any way, nor be covered by other objects.”

Yet the official Canada X account included such an image while stating, “In Canada we know that diversity is our strength and we love to celebrate it! This #BeingYouDay, let it be a reminder to be authentically yourself and celebrate all the things that make you, YOU!”

Canadians on X quickly pointed out that the modified flag not only undermines Canadian values but also violates flag guidelines.

“This is an abomination of the Canadian flag,” one user wrote.

“That’s not our flag,” another declared.

“Diversity is not a strength, it does not promote cohesion once you go beyond a certain point and then causes social fractures,” another said.

The account initially received a community note that pointed out the violation, but the note has since disappeared.

“The Government of Canada got Community Noted for violating its own list of Do’s and Don’ts for the sanctity of the flag,” Lion Advocacy lawyer Daniel Ari Freiheit commented.


Following the outcry, the Liberal-run X account hid many of the responses while also blocking new comments.

READ: Canada issues ‘Places of Pride’ stamps celebrating ‘2SLGBTQIA+’ history

This is hardly the first time Liberals have promoted the LGBT agenda using Canadian symbols. In a June 10 X post, Prime Minister Mark Carney released a video showing a maple leaf adorned with rainbow stripes.

Similarly, Carney raised an LGBT flag on Parliament Hill on June 10 to celebrate “pride” month, a practice started by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016.

1 Comments

    Loading...