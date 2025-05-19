Liberals edge closer to majority as judicial recount flips another Ontario seat

The Liberal Party is two seats away from a majority government after a recount flipped an Ontario riding in its favor, marking the second riding to switch to the Liberals post-election.

(LifeSiteNews) — The chances of a Liberal Party majority government are increasing after another judicial recount flipped a riding.

On May 16, a judicial recount switched the southern Ontario riding of Milton East-Halton Hills South to a Liberal victory with a 21-vote difference between the Liberal and Conservative parties.

“Just before midnight, an official recount confirmed the outcome of the race in our riding of Milton East-Halton Hills South,” Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen celebrated on X.

“It is a profound honour to be elected as your MP,” she continued.

Just before midnight, an official recount confirmed the outcome of the race in our riding of Milton East–Halton Hills South. We won. It is a profound honour to be elected as your MP. Let’s get to work! pic.twitter.com/tjn16xLt3l — Kristina Tesser Derksen (@KristinaTesserD) May 16, 2025

On election night in April, the riding had been called for the Conservative Party, which previously took the riding with a narrow lead. However, a judicial recount is automatically ordered when the top two candidates are separated by less than 0.1 percent of the valid votes cast.

According to election laws, the ballots must be recounted in the presence of a provincial or territorial Superior Court judge.

The riding is the second to flip in the Liberal’s favour after post-election recounts. Earlier this month, the Quebec riding of Terrebonne flipped to the Liberals, beating the Bloc Québécois by one vote.

There are two remaining judicial recounts in Canada. One is the Newfoundland and Labrador riding of Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, where the Liberal candidate won by 12 votes.

The second is the Ontario riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, where the Conservative candidate won by 77 votes.

Currently, the Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, holds 170 seats in Parliament, two away from a majority government. The Conservatives hold 143 seats, the Bloc Québécois 22, the NDP seven and the Green Party one.

Under Carney, the Liberals are expected to continue much of what they did under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, including the party’s zealous push in favor of abortion, euthanasia, radical gender ideology, internet regulation and so-called “climate change” policies. Indeed, Carney, like Trudeau, seems to have extensive ties to both China and the globalist World Economic Forum, connections that were brought up routinely by conservatives in the lead-up to the election.

Share











