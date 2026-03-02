Liberals MPs reject religious freedom amendment to pro-LGBT ‘hate speech’ bill

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton criticized Liberals for ‘laughing at religious freedom’ during a meeting on Bill C-9, which could criminalize quoting Bible verses on homosexuality.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — A Conservative MP has accused Liberal MPs of laughing at a “motion” that would have restored “religious speech protections” to a controversial new bill before the House.

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton, speaking before the House of Commons justice committee last week, sought to have clear language added to Bill C-9, known as the “Combating Hate Act,” to protect religious free speech.

Lawton, in a post on X last Wednesday, shared his thoughts during the exchange at the meeting, noting, “Liberal MPs on the Justice Committee laugh at motion to restore religious speech protections in Bill C-9.”

He also shared a video clip of the exchange during the committee meeting.

“I see liberals laughing at religious freedom, so I guess that’s a no to unanimous consent,” he said.

Liberal MP Patricia Lattanzio recently proposed, as reported by LifeSiteNews, a clause to Bill C-9, which she said will clarify its final wording, and that it would not impact “worship, sermons, prayer, religious education, peaceful debate, or even the good faith of reading and discussion of religious texts.” However, this would apply so long as people do not allegedly “willfully promote” hatred against certain groups, including homosexuals and gender-confused people.

The Conservative Party has been wary of the clause, which is why Lawton was hoping for clarity via his own amendment, which was rejected by the committee.

Lawton, in the video clip, asked about Lattanzio’s amendment, seeking clarity.

“If the purpose of what the Liberals are seeking to do through Ms. Lattanzio’s amendment is truly to send a signal that religious texts and the expression of religious sentiments will be protected, I can propose an alternative by which the sub-amendment would be withdrawn if there is unanimous consent,” he said. “This is what I’m seeking.”

“Withdraw the sub-amendment and undo the adoption of BQ3, reinstate the religious defense as is, and we have the perfect clarity that the law needs.”

Conservative MPs have warned that Bill C-9 is a direct “attack” on religious freedom and would allow the “prosecution” of those who simply read certain passages of Scripture in “good faith.” They have been battling the bill in committee.

The federal government, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, recently passed an amendment to the bill removing a religious exception, prompting condemnation by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, who penned an open letter blasting the proposed amendment and calling for its removal.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, the Liberal Party’s Bill C-9, the Combating Hate Act, has been blasted by constitutional experts as allowing empowered police and the government to go after those it deems to have violated a person’s “feelings” in a “hateful” way. The bill was introduced by Justice Minister Sean Fraser last year.

