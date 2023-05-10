Liberals prepare to ram through Trudeau’s gun grab law after voting to stifle debate on the bill

' ... it is the largest, largest attack on hunting rifles in Canadian history. This is another blow to democracy and (that) they are forcing this through the House of Commons to limit debate is deeply concerning and we’re going to fight it all the way,' Conservative Party MP Raquel Dancho said.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially voted in favor to in effect shut down the debate over a bill in the House of Commons that would ban many types of guns and mandate a buyback program.

On Tuesday, MPs in the House of Commons voted 201-114 for Liberal motion No. 25, “Proceedings on Bill C-21, An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms).” The only party to vote against the motion were the Conservative and Green MPs.

Part of this motion is geared to limit debate on the bill. It states that “not more than one sitting day shall be allotted to the consideration of the bill at report stage.”

The motion also reads that “not more than one sitting day shall be allotted to the consideration of the bill at the third reading stage,” as well as reading that “not more than 20 minutes be allotted for debate on any clause or any amendment moved.”

Also, the motion calls for “prohibited firearms” in the Criminal Code “to include a further technical description for an assault-style firearm and criteria that includes any unlawfully manufactured firearms.”

On Tuesday, the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) had a motion of its own defeated that called for changes to the Liberal motion, namely in adding wording that calls for the crackdown on illegal gun smuggling.

On Monday, CPC leader Pierre Poilievre called attention to a federal government motion before the House that would speed along with the committee approval process for Trudeau’s gun grab Bill C-21.

CPC MP Raquel Dancho, who serves as Public Safety Shadow Minister, said that “Liberals are coming up with their partners in NDP to limit debate” on Bill C-21.

“And as you know, it is the largest, largest attack on hunting rifles in Canadian history. This is another blow to democracy and (that) they are forcing this through the House of Commons to limit debate is deeply concerning and we’re going to fight it all the way.”

Bill C-21 is currently awaiting the third reading and is now in the committee phase, which will be severely impacted by the motion vote.

Critics have long blasted Trudeau’s gun grab efforts, with most of the recent ire directed at Bill C-21.

Much of this controversy arose because Bill C-21 was initially introduced by the Trudeau government under the guise of restricting handgun sales, and the Trudeau government only added certain hunting rifles to the list of banned firearms under C-21 after the debate period of the bill had concluded.

The last-minute additions were blasted by Indigenous Canadians, hunters, farmers, and opposition MPs as a crass attempt to try to ban most guns and take them away from their legal owners.

After initially denying his bill would impact hunters, Trudeau eventually admitted that C-21 would indeed ban certain types of hunting rifles.

A total of five Canadian jurisdictions – four provinces and one territory – have announced their opposition to Trudeau’s federal buyback schemes.

Trudeau’s gun control efforts began immediately after a deadly mass shooting in Nova Scotia in May 2020 in which his government banned over 1,500 “military-style assault firearms” with a plan to begin buying them back from owners.

If the ban is enforced, legal gun owners in possession of the federally regulated Possession and Acquisition License (PAL) would be barred from buying, selling, transporting, and even importing a slew of guns the government has categorized as “assault-style” rifles.

