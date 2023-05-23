Liberals ram through Trudeau’s gun grab law after voting to stifle debate on the bill

Canada's Bill C-21 now moves from the House of Commons to the Senate for debate.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian federal government’s controversial gun grab bill that would ban many types of guns, including handguns, and mandate a buyback program passed in the House of Commons last Thursday after most MPs voted in favor of it.

In a 207-113 vote, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Bill C-21, An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms), passed third reading and will now head to the Senate to be debated.

Last week, MPs in the House of Commons voted 201-114 for Liberal motion No. 25, “Proceedings on Bill C-21, An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms).” This motion essentially limited debate on the bill. The only parties to vote against the motion were the Conservative and Greens.

On Thursday, an opposition motion tabled by the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) that would have made the bill go back to committee instead of being read a third time was defeated in a 209-109 vote.

Critics have long blasted Trudeau’s gun grab efforts, with most of the recent ire directed at Bill C-21.

Much of this controversy arose because Bill C-21 was initially introduced under the guise of restricting handgun sales, and the Trudeau government only added certain hunting rifles to the list of banned firearms under C-21 after the debate period of the bill had concluded.

The last-minute additions were blasted by Indigenous Canadians, hunters, farmers, and opposition MPs as a crass attempt to try to ban most guns and take them away from their legal owners.

After initially denying his bill would impact hunters, Trudeau eventually admitted that C-21 would indeed ban certain types of hunting rifles.

CPC leader Pierre Poilievre has criticized Bill C-21 as an attack of the rights of legal gun owners and says more resources need to put in place to stop illegal gun smuggling instead.

A total of five Canadian jurisdictions – four provinces and one territory – have announced their opposition to Trudeau’s federal buyback schemes.

Trudeau’s gun control efforts began immediately after a deadly mass shooting in Nova Scotia in May 2020 in which his government banned over 1,500 “military-style assault firearms” with a plan to begin buying them back from owners.

If the ban is enforced, legal gun owners in possession of the federally regulated Possession and Acquisition License (PAL) would be barred from buying, selling, transporting, and even importing a slew of guns the government has categorized as “assault-style” rifles.

