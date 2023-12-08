Liberals shout down Pierre Poilievre’s motion to halt CBC executive bonuses amid massive layoffs

The Conservative Party leader's motion comes in response to the CBC president declaring it was 'too early to say' if she would give $16 million in executive bonuses despite huge layoffs by the government-funded corporation.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Liberal Members of Parliament (MPs) shouted down a Conservative motion to ban CBC bonuses for executives amid huge layoffs in the mainstream media corporation.

On December 6, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s motion to ban the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) from giving massive bonuses to executives while sacking 600 workers was quickly shut down by Liberals in Parliament.

“Given that the CBC announced it is cutting 600 jobs and 250 of those jobs are across the broadcaster’s French language services and the CBC has paid nearly $100 million in bonuses to executives and talking heads since 2015,” the motion reads.

“The President of the CBC, Catherine Tait, refused to rule out bonuses for CBC staff this year, despite the announced job cuts, and the CBC President received a salary increase of $60,000 in July of this year, more than a typical Canadian makes in a year, the House instructs the CBC to immediately ban all executive bonuses,” it continued.

WATCH: Liberals support the CBC announcing the firing of hundreds of people weeks before Christmas… while giving bonuses to their mouthpiece executives. pic.twitter.com/H7HSOsNcEV — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 6, 2023

Poilievre had only begun the first sentence when he was interrupted by a number of Liberal MPs shouting “no.”

“I am already hearing a number of nos,” Deputy Speaker Chris D’Entremont told Poilievre. “We have changed things a bit, and when we hear a number of nos, we just move on to the next item.”

“There must be a misunderstanding, because surely the Liberals do not want to give bonuses to the CBC executives while they are killing jobs of CBC workers,” Poilievre responded amid cries from the Liberal MPs. “The problem is that they have not listened to the motion. Clearly, killing jobs of the people working for the CBC while giving bonuses to the executives is not what they are calling for.”

Poilievre’s motion comes in response to Tait saying it was “too early to say” if she would give $16 million to executives in bonuses like the government-funded corporation did last year amid huge layoffs in the corporation.

Earlier this week, CBC announced that it must lay off about 600 workers, approximately 10% of its staff, as it faces a $125 million budget shortfall despite receiving massive government subsidies.

The CBC’s statement comes just weeks after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government announced increased payouts for legacy media outlets ahead of the 2025 election. The subsidies are expected to cost taxpayers $129 million over the next five years.

Beginning in 2019, Parliament changed the Income Tax Act to give yearly rebates of 25% for each news employee in cabinet-approved media outlets earning up to $55,000 a year, to a maximum of $13,750.

However, the Canadian Heritage Department has since admitted that the payouts are not sufficient to keep legacy media outlets running. Accordingly, the Trudeau government doubled the rebates to a maximum of $29,750 annually, up to 35% of a journalist’s salary.

Last week, the Trudeau government announced a deal with Google to publish Canadian news under the recently passed Online News Act, also known as Bill C-18. Under the new agreement, Google will pay legacy media outlets $100 million to publish links to their content on both the Google search engine and YouTube.

As a result of the recent subsidies and the Google agreement, roughly half the salary of a journalist earning $85,000 is estimated to be paid by the combined contributions of the Trudeau government and Google.

Furthermore, despite being nominally unaffiliated with either political party in Canada, the CBC receives massive funding from the Trudeau government. According to its 2020-2021 annual report, the CBC takes in about $1.24 billion in public funding every year, which is roughly 70% of its operating budget.

However, the massive payouts are apparently insufficient to keep CBC afloat amid growing distrust in mainstream media.

According to a recent study by Canada’s Public Health Agency, less than a third of Canadians displayed “high trust” in the federal government, with “large media organizations” as well as celebrities getting even lower scores.

Large mainstream media outlets and “journalists” working for them scored a “high trust” rating of only 18%. This was followed by only 12% of people saying they trusted “ordinary people,” with celebrities receiving only an eight percent “trust” rating.

