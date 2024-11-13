Liberals vow to make defending abortion ‘rights’ a key part of their platform in next election

Minister of Tourism Soraya Martinez Ferrada says the Liberal government not only wants to protect the 'right' to abortion but to make sure that women have access to it.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s most pro-abortion ministers confirmed that the Liberal government will push for so-called abortion “rights” leading into the next federal election even though such “rights” do not exist in Canadian law.

Minister of Tourism Soraya Martinez Ferrada, who also serves as the co-chair of the Liberal Party’s re-election committee, recently said her party would fight a so-called rise in “populism” at the hands of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.

As part of this, Martinez Ferrada said that the Liberal Party will make access to so-called “reproductive rights,” which is another word for abortions or access to abortions, a key part of their platform.

“We’re going to make sure we are ready for the next campaign,” she said, adding, “It’s not just a sense that we have the right to abortion but that we have access to abortion.”

“It’s important to break this taboo around abortion. Women here have real concerns,” she claimed.

Despite Martinez Ferrada’s claims that Conservatives seek to enact laws restricting abortion and the fact that several Conservative MPs are indeed pro-life, the truth remains that the current Conservative leader is staunchly in favor of abortion and aligns with the Trudeau government on the matter.

Poilievre has a poor track record on issues of life and family, with Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) having given him a “red light” rating.

As noted by CLC director of communications Pete Baklinski in a recent LifeSiteNews report, he observed that when it comes to Canada’s laws on abortion, the reality is there are “none.”

“There exists no ‘abortion law’ in Canada,” said Baklinski, who gave an explanation on how Canada’s abortion rules have changed since the practice was allowed in 1969.

Abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1969 when then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (Justin Trudeau’s father) passed a heavily criticized omnibus bill that amended the Criminal Code to allow abortions to be done in hospitals under permissive circumstances.

This law remained in effect until the Supreme Court of Canada struck it down and labeled it unconstitutional in the 1988 Morgentaler decision. The law was removed on a technicality, with the court ruling that it violated a woman’s right to “security of the person” since it could not be applied equally across the country.

After the decision was issued, the court encouraged Parliament to produce replacement abortion legislation. This effort failed when then-Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s draft law was dismissed in a Senate tie vote on May 30, 1990, as referenced in Wilkinson’s video. The law, known as Bill C-43 (An Act respecting abortion), satisfied “neither pro-life nor abortion advocates,” according to CLC.

Since the 1990 Senate vote, Canada has had no abortion law at all, allowing the deadly practice through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason.

According to Baklinski, the country’s then-Supreme Court justices did not want the Canada “we live in today when it comes to abortion, where a preborn baby can be killed throughout all nine months of pregnancy for any reason or no reason whatsoever.”

“In fact, the court was unanimous in finding that the state has an interest in protecting the lives of humans in the womb. Chief Justice Dickson, with Justice Lamer concurring, wrote: ‘Like Beetz and Wilson JJ., I agree that protection of foetal interests by Parliament is also a valid governmental objective,” Baklinski noted.

In recent weeks, the Liberals under Trudeau and the New Democratic Party (NDP) under leader Jagmeet Singh have boosted up their pro-abortion rhetoric amid falling polling numbers.

In one instance, Trudeau took to social media to promote his commitment to the killing of unborn Canadians through abortion, boasting about his government’s new website intended to make it as easy as possible for women to access abortion. He has also repeatedly boasted about his pro-abortion record in the House of Commons.

