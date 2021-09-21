Liberals win Canadian election, but can only form another minority government

(LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian political scene was left largely unchanged following Monday’s election, as each major party retained almost the exact number of seats from the 2019 election.

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals gained one seat, as did Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party. The Bloc Quebecois under Yves-François Blanchet gained two seats, and the Green Party stayed the same with two seats. Erin O’Toole’s Conservative Party lost two seats, and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada did not gain a single seat in parliament.

In some ridings with razor-thin margins, mail-in ballots could change the current outcome, as they will be counted on Tuesday. Mail-in ballots are not expected to help conservative candidates, as trends throughout provincial elections during the pandemic have shown that progressives vote more often by mail. In addition, there are some ridings with very few votes separating candidates, and some polling stations have not been fully counted. No vast changes are expected, but a seat here or there could flip in the next day or two.

The Conservatives remained the most popular party, according to the popular vote tally, earning 34%, compared to the Liberal’s 32.2%.

Even in defeat, O’Toole seemed committed to the centrist political stance he ran with throughout his campaign: “We will take stock of what worked and what didn’t and we will continue to put in the time showing more Canadians that they are welcome in the Conservative Party of Canada.”

Critical of Trudeau’s decision to call an election from the start of the campaign, O’Toole said: “Canadians sent him back with another minority at a cost of $600m and deeper divisions in our great country.”

One noticeable change in voting demographics was seen in the rise of the upstart PPC’s popular support from 1.62% in 2019 to 5.1% in 2021. This will change the monetary situation for the PPC, as it did not receive enough funding in the last election for significant reimbursements. According to Canadian election laws, candidates for political parties that receive either 2% of the national vote, or 5% of the vote in the districts in which they ran, get back 50 per cent of the money they spent.

In many ridings, Conservative candidates lost the race by a number equaling, or close to, the percentage of votes cast for the PPC candidate in the same riding. Throughout the campaign, the Conservatives failed to take a stand against the oppressive lockdown and vaccine-segregation measures. The PPC attracted centrist and right-leaning voters who do not support COVID restrictions.

The PPC was hoping to win its first seat, but Maxime Bernier remained positive when the results came in. He said that his party “had made history.” Bernier again lost his riding of Beauce, Quebec, but said, “I prefer to lose standing upright, rather than losing on my knees without principles.”

In addition, the Green Party lost over three quarters of a million votes — roughly 75% of the voting base.

Canada remains one of the most locked down countries worldwide, and the rhetoric surrounding vaccine status segregation intensified during the campaign. Trudeau made it very clear that he saw the “unvaccinated” as a danger to others. Vaccine passports are becoming the norm across Canada, and the Liberals seem to offer no hope of ending the policies that are segregating Canadians into different social classes and causing the termination of numerous jobs.

About his election win, Justin Trudeau said: “You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead.” The Liberal Party platform supports vaccination mandates, “proof of vaccination credentials” (vaccine passports) and free boosters for everyone.

Trudeau remains one of the most pro-death political leaders in Canadian history, and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole offered no resistance to the abortion-agenda. He reiterated throughout the campaign that he had “always” been pro-abortion.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) president Jeff Gunnarson said: “Trudeau’s Liberals are the party that champions death, and will continue to be a government that silences pro-life views for the foreseeable future. The Liberal party is responsible for legalizing euthanasia, expanding abortion access in Canada, and for committing billions of Canadian tax dollars to funding and advocating for abortion overseas. Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives failed to give Canadians a legitimate alternative to the Liberals.”

Jack Fonseca, the CLC’s Director of Political Operations, added: “The Conservatives would’ve done much better if O’Toole had not alienated the party’s socially conservative base with his shameless support for abortion, LGBT ideology, oppressive lockdowns, and liberty-destroying vaccine passports. By insulting the base, O’Toole drove CPC voters into the waiting arms of Maxime Bernier. He caused many others to stay home on election day, leaving them deflated and despondent about the political process.”

A slew of pro-life candidates was elected to parliament, and CLC commended that fact. However, it remains unlikely that any pro-life legislation will see the light of day, as all parties in parliament are led by abortion supporters.

According to O’Toole, Canadians may not have to wait very long for another snap-election. “In the months ahead, as Mr. Trudeau gears up for yet another election, we must continue this journey to welcome more Canadians to take another look at our party,” he said.

