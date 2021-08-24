Liberty Counsel: FDA approval doesn’t mean Pfizer shots are ‘safe’

Despite the Food and Drug Administration's recent promotion of the Pfizer injection August 23, the data remains the same, including over 13,000 deaths following the administration of the injections in the US.

This story was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has “approved” the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for general delivery to adults in the United States – a step up from the “experimental” designation it had held for the months it already has been given to people.

But that doesn’t mean it’s “safe,” according to a detailed report from Liberty Counsel, a legal team that specializes in religious and human rights cases.

The organization cited the national VAERS data, a compilation of cases involving negative results and reactions from medications, and those show “595,620 adverse events, including 13,608 deaths as of August 13, 2021, from the COVID injections.”

“The deaths in this data includes approximately 3,079 deaths after receiving the Pfizer shot. Regulators also said they determined there are increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, or heart inflammation, following administration of the shot, particularly within the seven days following the second dose of the two-dose regimen,” the organization, which is active in fighting corporate demands that workers and others accept the unusual shots, said.

It noted the warnings included on the Pfizer injection state: “The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age compared to females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. Available data from short-term follow-up suggest that most individuals have had resolution of symptoms. However, some individuals required intensive care support. Information is not yet available about potential long-term health outcomes.”

Among the reactions are fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever and injection site swelling.

The report noted the “history” of the Pfizer brand, which in 2009 was involved in a case, with its subsidiary Pharmacia & Upjohn Company Inc., in paying $2.3 billion in the largest health care fraud settlement in history against a pharmaceutical company, Liberty Counsel explained.

Back then, Pfizer pled guilty to a felony violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act for illegally promoting the uses of four of its drugs, including the anti-inflammatory drug Bextra; Geodon, an antipsychotic; Zyvox, an antibiotic; and Lyrica, an anti-epileptic drug.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1058093 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Earlier, 2004, Pfizer also agreed to pay $430 million to federal and state governments and pled guilty to criminal charges of illegally marketing the epilepsy drug Neurontin for migraine headaches, pain and bipolar disorder,” the report said.

Liberty Counsel also provided a list of other drugs that have been “approved” by the FDA, but still caused problems.

For example, Seldane was approved in 1985 but was recalled because of life-threatening heart problems when taken in combination with other drugs.

And “Ranitidine was sold under the familiar name Zantac (among other names) which is a medication that was used to treat stomach acid. It was found to break down into N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) which is known to be highly hepatotoxic (chemical driven liver cancer) and is a known carcinogen in laboratory animals.”

Also, “A popular opioid pain reliever Darvon & Darvocet (Propoxyphene) was put on the market in 1955 and continued to be on the market for 55 years (2010) until it was found that it was causing serious toxicity to the heart.”

Accutane had been on the market for 27 years before being pulled in 2009 for being linked to an increase risk of birth defects, the report said.

“Expediting an experimental injection in months without years of clinical studies and testing is irresponsible and deadly. The FDA has a terrible track record approving drugs that had to recalled and removed from the market. I fear this unsound rush to approve the Pfizer two-shot dosage will be added to the FDA long list of failed and harmful drugs. Notwithstanding this FDA approval, people may still claim medical and religious exemptions,” explained Mat Staver, Liberty Counsel’s chief.

Reprinted with permission from WND News Center

Share











