‘Libs of TikTok’ locked by Twitter for exposing drag shows performed for kids

The account allegedly violated Twitter’s abuse and harassment policy in documenting about 40 examples of so-called ‘family-friendly’ drag shows.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Twitter account that exposes the radical left simply by resharing their content was temporarily locked by Twitter for posting a thread about drag shows for kids.

Libs of TikTok was shut down this week after its posts helped lead to the cancellation of one of the planned drag shows it highlighted.

Seth Dillon, the CEO of the right-leaning satirical news site Babylon Bee, shared a screenshot of the Wednesday incident, which showed that Twitter claimed the thread violated their “abuse and harassment” policy.

“You know what’s actually abusive? Drag shows for kids,” remarked Dillon, whose own site was suspended by Twitter after it satirically named transgender Biden official Rachel Levine its “man of the year.”

BREAKING: Twitter just locked out @libsoftiktok for posting a thread about several recent drag shows for kids. The thread allegedly violates Twitter’s rules against “abuse and harassment.” You know what’s actually abusive? Drag shows for kids. pic.twitter.com/c1RttEYlpi — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 9, 2022

The censored Libs of Tik Tok thread, which included videos of obscene dances in drag being performed for children, was introduced with the caption: “~MEGA DRAG THREAD~ They say it’s innocent. They say it’s about inclusion and acceptance. They say no one is trying to confuse, corrupt, or sexualize kids. They lie.”

Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the account, explained in a Thursday blogpost that she decided “after seeing a dramatic rise in the number of drag events targeting kids,” that “it was time” to document them and “show just how common, pervasive, and sick this stuff is.”

She continued, “The thread documented about 40 examples of “family-friendly” drag shows hosted in schools, libraries, gay bars, and other venues across the country,” and added that she had documented a few child drag queens as well, some of whom performed for cash tips from adults.

One of the tweets in the thread highlighted an advertisement posted to Facebook on May 18 by Dubois County Pride of Jasper, Indiana, advertising a “Family Friendly Drag Show—All Ages Welcome” at a “Pride in the Park” event, planned together with the City of Jasper. That tweet went viral, with over 1,000 retweets and 3,800 likes.

One June 1, Dubois County Pride released a statement noting that, “regretfully,” “the family-friendly drag performance for Pride in the Park has been canceled.” Citing “safety and security concerns,” the DCP stated that the “decision was jointly made by the City of Jasper, ONE-Dubois County, and the Dubois County Pride Committee.”

Jesse Kelly shared to Twitter a letter from a woman named Bree in which she explained that she sent information about the drag show to Libs of Tik Tok, and that the news was subsequently picked up in turn by the Daily Wire and other outlets. “After gaining media attention and more public backlash, I am happy to report the event has been officially canceled,” she wrote.

The cancellation sparked anger and even accusations against Twitter for supposedly having facilitated the incitement of “terrorism.” LGBT activist Alejandra Caraballo tweeted: “Libs of Tik Tok gloating about inciting stochastic [sic] terrorism. A drag show had to be cancelled due to safety and security concerns. Twitter just lets this go on while a campaign of terror is being inflicted on LGBTQ people and orgs.”

Libs of Tik Tok gloating about inciting stochastic terrorism. A drag show had to be cancelled due to safety and security concerns. Twitter just lets this go on while a campaign of terror is being inflicted on LGBTQ people and orgs. pic.twitter.com/koN4KLIJVV — Alejandra Caraballo 🇵🇷🏳️‍⚧️ (@Esqueer_) June 1, 2022

The Libs of Tik Tok account owner shared that the thread had received over four million impressions when “reports from angry leftists started rolling in.”

“They were not outraged that children were being subject to provocative performances from gay men dressed as women. They were outraged that I was drawing attention to it. The thread was eventually banned in Germany for the crime of reposting drag show flyers and videos,” Raichik stated.

Twitter initially denied an appeal to have the account reinstated, but the account was unlocked a day later, apparently without explanation.

The Libs of Tik Tok owner concluded about the censorship, “I committed the great crime of noticing. I noticed that drag queens were being used to do exactly as I wrote in the beginning of the thread: confuse, corrupt, and sexualize kids. It’s the furthest thing from innocent and it has nothing to do with inclusion or acceptance.”

“Twitter thinks it’s abuse to document drag shows. I think it’s abuse for drag shows to be taking place in front of kids. But don’t take my word for it — look at these images and decide for yourself.”

