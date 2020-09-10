License suspended of abortionist who said babies can’t scream because she cut cord first

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama, September 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners has suspended the medical license of notorious abortionist Leah Torres, citing alleged false statements in her licensing application, as well as public statements she has made.

The board took action against Torres, the medical director of West Alabama Women's Center (WAWC) in Tuscaloosa, after a complaint filed by CEC For Life, Life Legal Defense Foundation, Operation Rescue, Pro-Life Tuscaloosa and Alabama Physicians for Life, according to a press release from CEC for Life.

The board “presently has evidence in its possession that the continuance in practice” of Torres “may constitute an immediate danger to her patients and/or the public,” it says in its letter to Torres, dated August 26.

The board further notified Torres that she “committed fraud in applying for a certificate of qualification to practice medicine in Alabama” through at least four false statements, including falsely denying that her hospital staff privileges had been revoked, and that a medical malpractice action against her was settled in August 2018.

The board further found that Torres has engaged in “unprofessional conduct” in the form of “public statements related to the practice of medicine which violate the high standards of honesty, diligence, prudence, and ethical integrity demanded from physicians licensed to practice in Alabama and which evidence conduct which is immoral and which is willful, shameful, and which shows a moral indifference to the standards and opinions of the community.”

Those public statements are not specified in the letter, but Torres’ history of far-left commentary is well known, from insisting preborn babies can’t scream because “I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity,” to declaring “abortions save women's lives. Period. Every. Single. Time,” to dismissing moral objections to her work on the grounds that “God performs way more abortions than I do.”

After the 2015 release of undercover videos revealing Planned Parenthood’s sale of organs from aborted babies, Torres claimed she didn’t “perceive anything shocking” in videos of abortion industry insiders casually discussing “another boy” lying dismembered on a counter, admitting “it’s a baby” of their victims, or expressing a desire to illegally profit from fetal remains.

Torres’ West Alabama Women's Center is also facing a criminal investigation over the death of a woman in May after she was seen being helped out of the facility. “She appeared sick and pale, and had to be physically supported as she struggled to walk from the clinic to an awaiting private vehicle, which then reportedly transported her to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead,” Operation Rescue reported.

"The abortion industry feels they are not accountable to anyone and you can see it in the way they operate,” said Fr. Terry Gensemer, director of CEC For Life. “However, in Alabama, citizens are making certain the state holds these places accountable. Abortion is not welcome here, and we are exposing these clinics: prayerfully, peacefully and legally."

At the same time, Gensemer lamented, the problem remains that Torres and abortionists like her were not stopped from getting licensed in the first place. “Torres is just one more instance where ADPH neglected their responsibility to make certain a clinic they are licensing is adhering to state regulations,” he said. “Citizens are continually endangered because ADPH refuses to regulate these clinics in any meaningful way."

Torres has until September 21 to file an appeal of her suspension, and has been ordered to appear at a hearing on December 21.