‘Life or death’: Trudeau’s gender minister Marci Ien decries parental rights in education

Despite condemnation from media and government officials, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick are overwhelmingly supported by Canadians for defending parents and children in the education system.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s intensely pro-LGBT Minister of Women and Gender Equality Marci Ien has condemned requiring parental consent for children to use different pronouns at school as a “life or death” situation.

On August 31, Ien decried to The Canadian Press the new policies by Saskatchewan and New Brunswick that mandate parents be informed if their children want to go by a different “gender” or name at school, claiming that transparency with parents is “a life-or-death situation and it’s not about what do I think – it’s looking to the numbers.”

“What I can tell you is that we’re watching closely as this develops. Obviously anything is possible, but I’m not going to comment on anything hypothetical at this time,” she added.

Recently, both Saskatchewan and New Brunswick changed their provincial education protocols to ensure that parents are kept informed if their children wish to be called different pronouns while at school.

Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition blasted Ien’s comments, telling LifeSiteNews, “Ien is a liar and a lunatic” for trying to take away parental rights.

“Parental rights don’t put children in danger of death,” he continued. “It is transgender ideology which puts children at risk of death by suicide and other health risks.”

“The most authoritative study in the world on post-operative transsexuals, the Swedish Cohort Study, found that those who pursued gender identity ideology all the way to surgery, ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide,” Fonseca warned.

“If Ien has her way, more children will end up in body bags 10 to 15 years after surgery, when they come to regret how they mutilated their bodies, which is what the Swedish study suggests,” he charged.

In addition to Fonseca, many Canadians took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to condemn Ien for her comments, calling them “grotesque hyperbole.”

“As I always told my students, You must never tell your parents,” one user sarcastically commented.

Renowned Canadian author and clinical psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson also chimed in on Ien’s comments, echoing Fonseca’s warning and pointing out that keeping parents in the dark is what could result in a life or death situation.

“She’s right,” he wrote. “It’s multigenerational death for the sterilized.”

The decision to keep parents informed is also overwhelmingly supported by Canadians across the country, according to a recent survey.

The survey found that the majority of residents in all ten provinces support parental rights in education, ranging from 86 percent of people in Saskatchewan to 67 percent of those in the Atlantic provinces.

