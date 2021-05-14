‘Life without exception’: Rape survivor explains why she opposes abortion

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Jennifer Christie is the Executive Director of Love Louder, a no exceptions, pro-life support system for women who have been victims of sexual assault. She spoke to LifeSite’s Vice President Gualberto Garcia-Jones at the Bringing America Back to Life Conference in Cleveland, Ohio last month.

Christie’s ministry provides what she calls a “support system for women who have been traumatized.” Herself being a victim of rape, she realized the worth and value of the life she carried. My “horrible crime story [became] really a love story for our family,” she told LifeSite.